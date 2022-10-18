Gators OL O'Cyrus Torrence Earns Two Midseason Honors

Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Proving himself as Florida's most impactful addition from the transfer portal this past offseason, Right guard O'Cyrus Torrence was recognized twice on Tuesday for his play through six games with the Gators.

Torrence was named to the Associated Press Midseason All-American team, thus far living up to his AP Preseason All-American status, and the Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List, awarded annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to performance on the gridiron, the Lombardi Award voting panel also considers players that "best [exemplify] the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi."

Torrence transferred to UF from Louisiana in January, following his former Ragin' Cajuns head coach Billy Napier to Gainesville. He's started in six games at right guard for Florida this year, a key factor in the Gators' fourth-ranked rushing offense in the SEC.

Torrence has also continued his college career-long streak of games without giving up a sack, up to 42 games between his three years at Louisiana and six appearances at Florida.

Listed as questionable on Florida's Week 7 injury report, Torrence did not take the field against the LSU Tigers this past Saturday due to a lower-body injury. He dressed out for the game and took part in team warmups, but third-year sophomore Richie Leonard IV ultimately started in his place at right guard.

You can find the AP Midseason All-American team in its entirety below. Torrence is one of four selections from an SEC program, alongside Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (who is listed as an all-purpose player).

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Running backs — Chase Brown, Illinois; Blake Corum, Michigan.

Wide receivers — Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Charlie Jones, Purdue.

Tight end — Dalton Kincaid, Utah.

Tackles — Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Peter Skoronski, Northwestern.

Guards — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Steve Avila, TCU.

Center — John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama.

Kicker — Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Laiatu Latu, UCLA.

Linemen — Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern California; Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois.

Linebackers — Ivan Pace, Jr., Cincinnati; Daiyan Henley, Washington State; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Clark Phillips III, Utah.

Safeties — Christopher Smith, Georgia; Bentlee Sanders, Nevada.

Defensive back — Joey Porter Jr., Penn State.

Punter — Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.

