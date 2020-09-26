SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss: Rebels Name Starting QB, Per Report

Zach Goodall

A former Florida commit will start against the Gators in the 2020 season-opener.

The Ole Miss Rebels intend to start redshirt sophomore Matt Corral against the Gators tomorrow, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com. Corral and true sophomore John Rhys Plumlee competed for the starting quarterback throughout Lane Kiffin's first fall camp as Ole Miss' head coach, and according to Zenitz's report, Plumlee is expected to play as well.

Corral pledged to Florida in July 2017 under head coach Jim McElwain but flipped to Ole Miss that December, shortly after current Gators' head coach Dan Mullen's hiring. Mullen flipped quarterback Emory Jones from Ohio State less than a week later.

Making 14 career appearances, including four starts, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Corral has completed 60.5% of his 200 passing attempts for 1,601 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's also added 219 yards on 27 rushing attempts (4.8 yards per rush) and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus, which removes sacks from quarterback rushing statistics. 

While Corral is an athletic quarterback himself, Plumlee offers unique speed and elusiveness for the position. As a true freshman, Plumlee compiled 1,067 yards on 130 attempts (7.3 yards per rush), 12 touchdowns, and 29 rushes of 10+ yards in nine games, per PFF. Through the air, the 6-foot, 200-pound signal-caller completed 52.9% of his 150 passes for 910 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions a year ago. 

Plumlee started eight games as a true freshman, his first coming against a challenging Alabama defense while Corral suffered from an injury. In the Rebels' 31-59 loss to the Crimson Tide, Plumlee completed 10-of-28 passes (35.7%) for 141 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, while rushing 21 times for 113 yards (4.5 yards per rush) and a touchdown (PFF).

Expect Kiffin to utilize both against the Gators defense, which returns plenty of talent but will be tested at positions with new starters. Ventrell Miller steps in for David Reese II, a three-year starter at middle linebacker. C.J. McWilliams also steps in at STAR nickel cornerback, after missing the entire 2019 season with a torn Achilles. These two players will be key in defending the short-to-intermediate passing game when Corral is taking snaps, and stopping Plumlee in the run game.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kiffin Suggests Ole Miss, Florida Have Planned Pregame Demonstration

The Gators and Rebels coud be working together on a pregame demonstration.

Zach Goodall

by

GatorLad

Legendary Florida RB Emmitt Smith Previews Gators Season, Johnsonville Campaign

Gator Great Emmitt Smith talks Johnsonville Homegating, SEC football, and the Gators path to greatness in an interview with Sports Illustrated - AllGators.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss: Game Predictions and Takes

How will the Florida Gators begin their season against the Ole Miss Rebels? The Sports Illustrated-AllGators staff roundtable makes their predictions.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Ole Miss: LB Ventrell Miller

In the first action of Florida's season, linebacker Ventrell Miller is the X-Factor for the Gators success.

Brandon Carroll

Gators' Marco Wilson, Ventrell Miller 'Excited' To Face Ole Miss Saturday

Two of the team's leaders on defense are ready to roll as they look to take on Ole Miss in the SEC's opening weekend.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Young Florida Gators Defensive Tackles Dexter, Humphries Prepared to Play

Given a lack of depth on the defensive line, Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is confident that freshmen Gervon Dexter and Jaelin Humphries can step up if need be.

Zach Goodall

Florida vs. Ole Miss: Key Matchups That Could Decide the Game

Which individual matchups could make the biggest difference when Florida faces Ole Miss on Saturday?

michaelknauff

4 Observations on the Gators' Initial 2020 Defensive Depth Chart

The Florida Gators released its first two-deep depth chart on Monday.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Brandon Carroll

Gators Priority 2021 Edge Target Knows Where He's Committing

Jeremiah Williams has made his commitment decision - privately.

Zach Goodall

Know Your Enemy: Florida vs. Ole Miss Q&A with SI's Grove Report

Catching up with Nathanael Gabler of The Grove Report to best preview Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels.

Zach Goodall