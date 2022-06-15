PFF: Gators' Gervon Dexter a Top 5 NFL Draft DL Prospect Entering 2022

Like his fellow class of 2020 enrollee, quarterback Anthony Richardson, Gators defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has quickly emerged as one of Florida's top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft a year from now despite only entering his third season of college football.

Projecting upcoming draft prospects isn't always about their production, but also the athletic and physical skills that will translate to the league.

Dexter, similar to although ahead of Richardson, has yet to blow up the box score across his two seasons with the Gators, but has all of the tools to be a dominant player in the pros and has flashed them aplenty.

Pro Football Focus is intrigued by Dexter's potential enough to rank him among the top ten interior defensive linemen who could enter the 2023 NFL Draft, at No. 5.

Of any player on this list, Dexter is quite easily the biggest projection currently. The defensive tackle has a lab-built frame at 6-foot-6 and 303 pounds with all the athleticism to be an impact pass-rusher. That impact was seen too rarely over the course of last season, though. Only one of his games earned an overall grade over 76.0 in 2021, and that came against Florida Atlantic. Still, he was a sophomore defensive tackle. That’s par for the course. Quinnen Williams was still riding the pine as a backup at Dexter’s age. The long defensive tackle could very well have a Javon Kinlaw-esque physical profile and draft stock by the time he declares for the NFL draft.

Dexter, a former consensus five-star recruit and Dan Mullen's highest-rated signee during his four-year tenure at Florida, found the field immediately and has been depended on over the last two seasons.

Rotating between numerous spots on the defensive line, Dexter has started in 12 of his 25 appearances and has tallied 70 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, an interception and two pass breakups.

Ideally, Dexter will settle into one role as a full-time starter for Florida under Billy Napier and the new Gators' coaching staff and see his production — specifically backfield stats like sacks and tackles for loss — explode.

At the NFL level, Dexter projects best as a penetrating three-technique tackle that can specialize in pass rushing. He's proven his ability to defend the run and create pressure, and if he can make a bigger impact against the pass this year, there is little doubt that Dexter could become UF's next highly-drafted defensive lineman in 2023.

You can find Renner's top ten in its entirety below.

1. Jalen Carter, Georgia

2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson

3. Jaquelin Roy, LSU

4. Siaki Ika, Baylor

5. Gervon Dexter, Florida

6. Colby Wooden, Auburn

7. Jermayne Lole, Louisville

8. Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern California

9. Jacob Slade, Michigan State

10. Byron Young, Alabama

