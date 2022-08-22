Photo credit: Zach Goodall, AllGators.com

Florida opened the doors of its James W. 'Bill' Heavener Football Training Center to media on Monday, providing local reports a full tour of the Gators' new $85 million facility just over a week after players and coaches began to move in.

A few of the most notable observations to pull from the tour include:

The Gary Condron Dining Hall, which will serve all 524 student-athletes including walk-ons across Florida's 21 athletic teams three times a day, five days a week.

The Gator Lounge recreation area includes a barber shop, zero-gravity massage chairs, a virtual reality room that will feature a golf simulator, billiards, an outdoor swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts.

The lockers, designed by Longhorn Lockers, cost $15,000 per unit according to executive associate athletics director for internal affairs Chip Howard. Additional, and much cheaper, lockers are available for former UF student-athletes.

Two cryotherapy chambers, the first set to -67° and the second set to -167°. The maximum time of use in the rooms is three and a half minutes.

Although ground was broken on the facility under former head coach Dan Mullen and construction was completed under current head coach Billy Napier, Howard made note that former head coaches Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain pushed for a state-of-the-art facility during their time at UF.

The finishing touches have yet to be placed on the facility, but Howard shared that the project will finish under the allotted budget.

"You couple this with the [Otis] Hawkins Center [for Academic and Personal Excellence] right now," Howard said, "it's unparalleled in college sports."

You can find AllGators' photo gallery from the tour below. Photos were not allowed to be taken in the Gators' locker room and coach offices.

Photos from the media tour of Florida's new James W. 'Bill' Heavener Football Training Center. Zach Goodall Gators script logo in foyer. Zach Goodall Florida's three National Championship Coach Trophies. Zach Goodall Florida's football conference championship banners. Zach Goodall Florida's executive associate athletics director for internal affairs Chip Howard. Zach Goodall Several conference championship banners for Florida sports in the dining area. Zach Goodall Gary Condron student-athlete dining hall. Zach Goodall Gary Condron student-athlete dining hall. Zach Goodall Nutrition bar. Zach Goodall Student-athlete dinner menu for Aug. 22, 2022. Zach Goodall Gator mural. Zach Goodall Gator Lounge recreational area. Zach Goodall Gator Style barber shop. Zach Goodall Gator VR room. Zach Goodall Outdoor recreational area. Zach Goodall Florida's team theater room. Zach Goodall Florida's team theater room. Zach Goodall Florida's team theater room. Zach Goodall Hallway between the foyer and Florida's new locker room. Zach Goodall Recovery room. Zach Goodall Recovery room. Zach Goodall One of three recovery room pools. Zach Goodall Steam room in the recovery room. Zach Goodall Cryotherapy chamber, set to -67°. Zach Goodall Cryotherapy chamber, set to -167°.

