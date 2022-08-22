Photo Gallery: Florida Gators' New Heavener Football Training Center
Photo credit: Zach Goodall, AllGators.com
Florida opened the doors of its James W. 'Bill' Heavener Football Training Center to media on Monday, providing local reports a full tour of the Gators' new $85 million facility just over a week after players and coaches began to move in.
A few of the most notable observations to pull from the tour include:
- The Gary Condron Dining Hall, which will serve all 524 student-athletes including walk-ons across Florida's 21 athletic teams three times a day, five days a week.
- The Gator Lounge recreation area includes a barber shop, zero-gravity massage chairs, a virtual reality room that will feature a golf simulator, billiards, an outdoor swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts.
- The lockers, designed by Longhorn Lockers, cost $15,000 per unit according to executive associate athletics director for internal affairs Chip Howard. Additional, and much cheaper, lockers are available for former UF student-athletes.
- Two cryotherapy chambers, the first set to -67° and the second set to -167°. The maximum time of use in the rooms is three and a half minutes.
- Although ground was broken on the facility under former head coach Dan Mullen and construction was completed under current head coach Billy Napier, Howard made note that former head coaches Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain pushed for a state-of-the-art facility during their time at UF.
- The finishing touches have yet to be placed on the facility, but Howard shared that the project will finish under the allotted budget.
Read More
"You couple this with the [Otis] Hawkins Center [for Academic and Personal Excellence] right now," Howard said, "it's unparalleled in college sports."
You can find AllGators' photo gallery from the tour below. Photos were not allowed to be taken in the Gators' locker room and coach offices.
James W. 'Bill' Heavener Football Training Center
Gators script logo in foyer.
Florida's three National Championship Coach Trophies.
Florida's football conference championship banners.
Florida's executive associate athletics director for internal affairs Chip Howard.
Several conference championship banners for Florida sports in the dining area.
Gary Condron student-athlete dining hall.
Gary Condron student-athlete dining hall.
Nutrition bar.
Student-athlete dinner menu for Aug. 22, 2022.
Gator mural.
Gator Lounge recreational area.
Gator Style barber shop.
Gator VR room.
Outdoor recreational area.
Florida's team theater room.
Florida's team theater room.
Florida's team theater room.
Hallway between the foyer and Florida's new locker room.
Recovery room.
Recovery room.
One of three recovery room pools.
Steam room in the recovery room.
Cryotherapy chamber, set to -67°.
Cryotherapy chamber, set to -167°.
Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.