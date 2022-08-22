Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Florida Gators' New Heavener Football Training Center

Take a virtual tour of Florida's new James W. 'Bill' Heavener Football Training Center.

Photo credit: Zach Goodall, AllGators.com

Florida opened the doors of its James W. 'Bill' Heavener Football Training Center to media on Monday, providing local reports a full tour of the Gators' new $85 million facility just over a week after players and coaches began to move in.

A few of the most notable observations to pull from the tour include: 

  • The Gary Condron Dining Hall, which will serve all 524 student-athletes including walk-ons across Florida's 21 athletic teams three times a day, five days a week.
  • The Gator Lounge recreation area includes a barber shop, zero-gravity massage chairs, a virtual reality room that will feature a golf simulator, billiards, an outdoor swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts.
  • The lockers, designed by Longhorn Lockers, cost $15,000 per unit according to executive associate athletics director for internal affairs Chip Howard. Additional, and much cheaper, lockers are available for former UF student-athletes.
  • Two cryotherapy chambers, the first set to -67° and the second set to -167°. The maximum time of use in the rooms is three and a half minutes.
  • Although ground was broken on the facility under former head coach Dan Mullen and construction was completed under current head coach Billy Napier, Howard made note that former head coaches Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain pushed for a state-of-the-art facility during their time at UF.
  • The finishing touches have yet to be placed on the facility, but Howard shared that the project will finish under the allotted budget.
"You couple this with the [Otis] Hawkins Center [for Academic and Personal Excellence] right now," Howard said, "it's unparalleled in college sports."

You can find AllGators' photo gallery from the tour below. Photos were not allowed to be taken in the Gators' locker room and coach offices. 

James W. 'Bill' Heavener Football Training Center

Photos from the media tour of Florida's new James W. 'Bill' Heavener Football Training Center.

Gators

Gators script logo in foyer.

National Championship Coach Trophies

Florida's three National Championship Coach Trophies.

SEC Championship Banners

Florida's football conference championship banners.

Chip Howard 2

Florida's executive associate athletics director for internal affairs Chip Howard.

Championship Banners

Several conference championship banners for Florida sports in the dining area.

Dining Hall 2

Gary Condron student-athlete dining hall.

Dining Hall

Gary Condron student-athlete dining hall.

Nutrition Bar and Area

Nutrition bar.

Dinner Menu

Student-athlete dinner menu for Aug. 22, 2022.

Gator Mural

Gator mural.

Gator Lounge

Gator Lounge recreational area.

Gator Style

Gator Style barber shop.

Gator VR

Gator VR room.

Recreation Area

Outdoor recreational area.

Theater Room 1

Florida's team theater room.

Theater Room 2

Florida's team theater room.

Theater Room 3

Florida's team theater room.

Gators 2

Hallway between the foyer and Florida's new locker room.

Recovery Room

Recovery room.

Recovery Room 2

Recovery room.

Recovery Pool

One of three recovery room pools.

Steam Room

Steam room in the recovery room.

Cyro Room 1

Cryotherapy chamber, set to -67°.

Cyro Room 2

Cryotherapy chamber, set to -167°.

