Photo Gallery: Gators at Florida's Recruiting Camps

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI.com
Search

Photo Gallery: Florida Gators at UF Recruiting Camps

Sights and scenes from two Florida Gators recruiting camps held at the UF Indoor Practice Facility this June.
Author:
Publish date:

All photos via Zach Goodall of AllGators.com

Throughout the beginning of June, as in-person recruiting has opened up across the country, the Florida Gators have hosted numerous camps for high school prospects to impress the UF coaching staff.

It has not only been coaches in attendance for these camps, however. UF player workouts have intertwined with the timing of these events at Florida's Indoor Practice Facility, and a multitude of players have offered their support to help orchestrate drills. 

You can find a photo gallery containing images of Gators players and coaches alike from camps on June 7 and June 14 below. These camps and recruiting events mark the first time that media has had access to photograph members of the program and observe a team activity in person - besides games, from a distance and virtually - since the COVID-19 outbreak was ruled a pandemic in March 2020.

IMG-2516
34
Gallery
34 Images

Notably included are images of several new coaches and recruiting assistants on Florida's staff: Quarterbacks coach Garric McGee, cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, safeties coach Wesley McGriff, and assistant directors of player personnel Kelvin Bolden and Corey Bell.

Players such as quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, running back Lorenzo Lingard, cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Jason Marshall Jr., defensive linemen Zachary Carter and Gervon Dexter, and others can be found in the gallery as well.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Emory Jones
Football

Photo Gallery: Gators at Florida's Recruiting Camps

Jamarion Miller
Recruiting

Jamarion Miller Says Gators View Him as Their No. 1 RB Target

shawn-muprhy
Recruiting

Murphy Details Fit in Gators Defense, Bond with Florida's Staff

USATSI_14997457_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Gators Breakout Watch: Pass Rusher Brenton Cox Jr.

Walter Nolen
Recruiting

Key Gators 2022 Targets That Stood Out at Future 50

Oscar Delp
Recruiting

Brewster Visualizes 2022 TE Delp in Pitts' Role with Gators

USATSI_15379757_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Emory Jones Talks New Leadership Role, Gators Offense

IMG_2469(1)
Recruiting

Julian Humphrey Officially Visits Florida: 'I Already Feel at Home'