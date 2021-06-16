Photo Gallery: Gators at Florida's Recruiting Camps

Sights and scenes from two Florida Gators recruiting camps held at the UF Indoor Practice Facility this June.

All photos via Zach Goodall of AllGators.com

Throughout the beginning of June, as in-person recruiting has opened up across the country, the Florida Gators have hosted numerous camps for high school prospects to impress the UF coaching staff.

It has not only been coaches in attendance for these camps, however. UF player workouts have intertwined with the timing of these events at Florida's Indoor Practice Facility, and a multitude of players have offered their support to help orchestrate drills.

You can find a photo gallery containing images of Gators players and coaches alike from camps on June 7 and June 14 below. These camps and recruiting events mark the first time that media has had access to photograph members of the program and observe a team activity in person - besides games, from a distance and virtually - since the COVID-19 outbreak was ruled a pandemic in March 2020.

34 Gallery 34 Images

Notably included are images of several new coaches and recruiting assistants on Florida's staff: Quarterbacks coach Garric McGee, cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, safeties coach Wesley McGriff, and assistant directors of player personnel Kelvin Bolden and Corey Bell.

Players such as quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, running back Lorenzo Lingard, cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Jason Marshall Jr., defensive linemen Zachary Carter and Gervon Dexter, and others can be found in the gallery as well.

