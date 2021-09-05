Photo Gallery: Florida Gators Victory Over FAU

Over 50 pictures from the Florida Gators' 35-14 victory over FAU on Saturday night.

Please credit Zach Goodall of AllGators.com for any usage of gallery photos

The Florida Gators (1-0) opened their 2021 season with a win on Saturday night, defeating the visiting Florida Atlantic Owls (0-1) in front of 86,840 UF and FAU fans and onlookers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

In addition to AllGators' typical coverage of Florida games, UF granted this outlet with a photo credential for the season opener which led to an abundance of pictures of the team throughout the night. You can find our best images in the gallery below.

Florida Gators vs. Florida Atlantic Owls 2021 57 Gallery 57 Images

RELATED: Gators shake off some rust en route to 35-14 victory over FAU

It wasn't a perfect game from the Gators as they began their 2021 season, but there was plenty of excitement to take in.

A young team that lost quite a bit of talent both to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal this offseason, the Florida Atlantic game served as a debut for numerous players in various roles. That includes the debut starts for quarterback Emory Jones and cornerback Avery Helm, among others, a first look at the enlarged role of QB Anthony Richardson, running back Demarkcus Bowman's and defensive linemen Antonio Valentino and Daquan Newkirk's initial action in a Florida uniform, and more.

The Gators will next face the USF Bulls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. this upcoming Saturday.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.