Report: Florida 'Planning to Hire' Auburn DB Coach Wesley McGriff

The Florida Gators are "preparing to hire" former Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff to its coaching staff, according to FootballScoop. Florida has yet to confirm the hire.

McGriff, 52, has nearly 30 years of coaching experience after playing defensive back at Savannah State University, his career with a headset beginning in 1990. Over the past decade, McGriff has served as defensive backs coach for the Tigers, cornerbacks coach/defensive coordinator/associate head coach at Ole Miss, defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints, and defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt.

Auburn owned the nation's No. 78 pass defense in 2020, allowing 246.6 yards through the air per game. Last year, McGriff developed converted wide receiver Noah Igbinoghene into a starting cornerback and first-round pick with one year of his coaching.

Should McGriff be hired, he will help replace former Florida cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray and safeties coach Ron English, who no longer appear on Florida's staff directory. Florida ranked No. 100 in passing defense during the 2020 season, giving up 272.5 yards per game through the air.

It has yet to be reported which position McGriff would serve on Florida's coaching staff, officially.