Gators Players Pushing for Florida to Retain S&C Coach Nick Savage

Florida Gators players of the present and the past make their request for Scott Stricklin: Keep Nick Savage in Gainesville.

Amid the uncertainty that comes with a coaching staff turnover, the Florida Gators players of the present and the past have one request for UF's athletic administration as it zeroes in on its next head football coach.

That request: Do whatever it takes to keep strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage in Gainesville.

Savage has been with the program since Dan Mullen was hired as head coach, officially taking the job in December 2017. He's earned a reputation as a loud and motivating coach on the field, and has emerged as one of the top strength coaches in the nation for the work he's done across Florida's roster.

Perhaps Savage's most impressive work has been the body transformations of offensive and defensive linemen. Notably, guard Ethan White enrolled at UF hovering the 400-pound mark and lost roughly 60 pounds before playing meaningful snaps as a true freshman on Florida's defensive line.

Similar can be said for freshman defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who weighed 432 pounds upon his arrival at Florida. He has since trimmed down into the high-300 pound range and has played almost 150 snaps this year as a result, even taking the field in the season-opener.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Zachary Carter, who has been with the program since the Jim McElwain era of Florida football, had added about 25 pounds of muscle entering the 2020 season and cut his body fat down by 11 percent that offseason. Now, Carter is on his way to becoming an NFL Draft pick.

Florida has also dealt with very few long-term, season-ending injuries with Savage in charge of conditioning and a respected health staff. Soft tissue injuries can often be pointed to strength and conditioning, and yet, only quarterback Anthony Richardson has really struggled with such a wound recently to public knowledge, having dealt with a hamstring injury earlier this season.

More than a handful of players have made their request to keep Savage around loud and clear. You can find numerous examples below.

"Coach Savage, we spend the most time with him because he’s our strength coach. So Coach Savage has a lot of close relationships with us and he really takes the time to get to know players and he really pours into the players," defensive end Zach Carter said on Monday. "So, as y’all see, a lot of guys are tweeting today about keeping Savage. He’s had a big impact on a lot of players here and former players. So guys around here love Coach Savage.”

