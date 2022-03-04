Florida Gators 2022 Positional Outlook: Running Back

Going position-by-position to preview the Florida Gators' roster ahead of spring camp and the 2022 season.

Billy Napier's first offseason in charge of Florida Gators football is sure to be a busy and exciting one.

With roster reconstruction already underway via recruiting and the transfer portal, the next step in preparing for his first season as Florida's head coach will focus on identifying and developing talent already on the roster, and determining how to use it best in 2022.

In order to best preview the Gators' upcoming spring camp and the season to come, AllGators is taking a look at each position on the roster to recognize the strengths and weaknesses at each spot, as well as put together early projections of individual depth charts.

Continuing on the offensive side of the ball, we take a look at the running back position.

Gators 2022 running back outlook

For the Florida Gators, acquiring more depth at the running back position was a priority heading into the 2022 season. Both on the recruiting trail and through the transfer portal, Napier did just that, acquiring talent to supplement some of the pieces he already had on the roster.

Exiting the 2021 season, Florida was bound to lose some players; both primary backs Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis went off to greener pastures, attempting to make it in the NFL.

Adding to the room, Napier sought out two key backs: freshman Trevor Etienne and transfer sophomore Montrell Johnson. Returning for another year are three key backs, including redshirt sophomore Demarkcus Bowman, redshirt senior Lorenzo Lingard and redshirt junior back Nay'Quan Wright.

The team also has a few walk-on players in Gabriel Ortiz, Carlson Joseph and Cornelius Barnes. All three players are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen and are expected to help the team in various ways, including at practice.

But, with those walk-ons buried on the depth chart, Florida will likely turn to the quartet of Bowman, Longard, Wright and Johnson, in no particular order. While Etienne could see some time, it's far more likely he takes a back seat during his first year within the program.

In Bowman, Florida sought out the redshirt sophomore in the middle of the 2020 season, transferring from Clemson. Prior to his decision to go to Clemson, Bowman was thought of as a five-star prospect, ranking among the top backs in the nation.

Of course, though, Bowman hasn't had much time on the gridiron since he took to the collegiate ranks. During his freshman season, he would carry the football just nine times in two games for 32 yards. Last season, the then-redshirt freshman carried the football just 14 times for 81 yards over four games.

Still, Bowman's skill set, including his blend of speed, size and power make for an intriguing player with plenty of potential that Florida will certainly like to tap into.

A more experienced player on the roster, Wright, has seen plenty of success splitting carries in the Florida backfield over the past three seasons. In his career, Wright has carried the ball 142 times for 563 yards and three touchdowns.

Wright has also had some success catching the ball, too, catching 34 passes for 402 yards and a touchdown over three years. The bulk of his touches would come in 2020 and this past season in 2021 with just 12 carries for 24 yards and one reception for four yards coming in his freshman season.

At the end of last season, however, Wright would suffer an undisclosed injury, forcing him to miss the team's bowl game against UCF.

Johnson, perhaps the most experienced, inexperienced back on the roster was brought on as a transfer from the University of Louisianna-Layfayette, following his former coach in Napier to UF.

He would lead the Ragin Cajuns last season with 162 rushing attempts for 838 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, ranking third in the Sun Belt Conference last season. He added six receptions for 53 yards.

For now, it would appear that the most likely candidates to compete for the starting role are Johnson, Wright and Bowman who round out the most experienced backs on the roster, though a lot of born out of potential more than what they've shown on the gridiron.

Early 2022 depth chart projection

Starter: Montrell Johnson (rising true sophomore)

Key backup: Nay'Quan Wright (rising redshirt junior), Demarckus Bowman (rising redshirt sophomore)

Reserves: Lorenzo Lingard (rising redshirt senior), Trevor Etienne (true freshman)

It's tough to project the team's starting back for a couple of reasons. Though Wright would be presumed to be the top back heading into this year, his injury and Johnson's arrival makes that uncertain. Due to familiarity within Napier's system, it would make sense for Johnson to hold the advantage, at least early on.

Bowman's presence makes for an intriguing option as well. Though he has not shown his abilities too often, he has a lot of potential to become a home-run hitter type of back at this level. But, due to his lack of playing time it's likely he starts out behind both Wright and Bowman on the depth chart.

As for Lingard, though he showed plenty in his high school years, he hasn't quite been able to show that on the gridiron but looks to be a part of the team's rotation at some points during this year without a ton of clear-cut options ahead of him.

In Etienne, the Gators have a freshman back that appears to have a lot of talent, but it's unclear yet how involved he will be in Year 1.

Not listed at the walk-ons in Ortiz, Joseph and Barnes. It's unlikely any of the three players see the field much this season.

