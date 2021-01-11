Florida Gators Starting Punter Jacob Finn Enters Transfer Portal

The second starting specialist to move on from the team in the past week, Florida Gators punter Jacob Finn has entered the NCAA Transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Finn, a redshirt senior, earned the position in 2020 after Tommy Townsend left for the NFL, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Finn totaled 26 punts for 46.3 yards on average, 15 of which were pinned inside the 15 yard-line. He posted a long punt of 67 yards against LSU. Finn averaged a four-second-flat hang time as well, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Jacksonville, Fla. native joined Florida as a walk-on in 2016, spending five seasons with the team before putting his name in the hat to play somewhere else. Rising second-year punter Jeremy Crawshaw, who hails from Australia, is expected to take over starting duties moving forward. The New South Wales native and ProKick Australia product posted two punts for Florida in the Cotton Bowl, averaging 49 yards in length and 4.66 seconds of hang time, one pinned inside the 20.

Last week, starting kicker Evan McPherson entered the 2021 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season at Florida with the aim of turning pro. He is likely to be replaced by redshirt senior Chris Howard, who connected on two field goals and five extra-point attempts in 2020.