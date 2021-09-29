The Florida Gators QB Controversy Is Over

While Anthony Richardson has been unavailable, Emory Jones has proven himself as the Florida Gators' starting quarterback.

Photo: Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Dan Mullen wouldn't budge on his starting quarterback two weeks ago, and the head coach has zero reasons to make a change now. Until further notice, you can consider the Florida Gators' quarterback controversy over.

Following an unimpressive start to his reign as the team's starting quarterback, Emory Jones has flipped a switch.

When he committed a turnover against FAU and USF at the beginning of the season, Jones appeared to crumble, which led to further turnovers, missing reads, and simply becoming inefficient.

But following an interception thrown against No. 1 Alabama and a slow start across the board for the Gators, everything seemed to change. Jones wasn't rattled and would lead UF's offense to four scores across its next six drives to get the game within two points by the end.

A week later against Tennessee, Jones would post a career performance, becoming the first Florida QB since Tim Tebow to throw for 200+ yards and rush for 100+ in a game, en route to Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

He hasn't turned the ball over since his early pick against the Crimson Tide. Jones dropped his interception rate from 8.16% in the first two weeks of the season to 1.85% in the last two, undeniably against tougher competition.

Jones has even begun to call plays for Florida's offense with head coach Dan Mullen, the quarterback admitted on Monday, indicating that Mullen has an abundance of trust in his starter.

"[Mullen] letting me call plays, well some of the plays, that’s like me going out there and just handling the offense," Jones said. "That definitely helps me feel better about myself and the team overall.”

All the while, the quarterback whose production created UF's controversy at the position - redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson - hasn't played a snap.

This wasn't a benching - who'd purposely sideline a quarterback who is scoring once every ten snaps? No, instead, Richardson has been nursing a hamstring injury with the hopes of putting it in his past rather than aggravating it.

But that's just the nature of the game. Two weeks ago, Richardson was, by the numbers, drastically outperforming Jones, albeit on a limited snap count. Regardless, it was enough - paired with Jones' struggles - to wonder if Florida was starting the correct quarterback.

However, without Richardson available, the Gators were forced to hand Jones every snap at quarterback against the nation's best squad and UF's first SEC East opponent of the year. He didn't disappoint, and that should leave Florida confident in its decision to start Jones moving forward.

Mullen is gaining confidence in his ability to utilize Jones' skill-set, simultaneously.

"When the playbook opens up and we have different plans each week, you're starting to see his confidence a little bit more play in," Mullen spoke of Jones after the Gators' win over Tennessee. "Which gives us more confidence that he can throw more things in from the playbook right there of how we want to attack people."

Even if Richardson continues to dazzle, UF is in a position where it can depend on Jones while continuing to develop Richardson in a secondary role.

Thus, effectively, bringing an end to the quarterback controversy that has been brewing in Gainesville.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.