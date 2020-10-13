Florida Gators defensive back Quincy Lenton has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Lenton, a redshirt senior, will be a graduate student at whichever school he ends up with after spending over four years at Florida. Lenton was a consensus three-star prospect out of Meridian (Miss.) who committed to Florida and enrolled as a member of the 2016 signing class.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Lenton suffered a broken foot during his true freshman season, and issues with his foot didn't go away for some time. Lenton ended up tearing his Achilles prior to the 2018 season and didn't see any meaningful action in his career until last year.

Across 220 total snaps in 2019, 185 on special teams and 35 on defense, Lenton tallied six tackles. However, Lenton did not see any action for Florida during the 2020 season and was been listed as unavailable for the Ole Miss and South Carolina games.

This move shouldn't affect the outlook of Florida's secondary much going forward whatsoever, even considering the unit's struggles so far this season. While Florida has allowed 331 yards per game to opposing passers this year, Lenton was never provided an opportunity to potentially upgrade a position within the unit.

Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner appear locked in as Florida's starting safeties, Lenton's primary position. Should one of those two get injured, expect Brad Stewart Jr. to move from STAR nickel cornerback .given his experience at safety, or freshmen Rashad Torrence II or Mordecai McDaniel to step up.

Following an ejection for Davis ten plays into the 2020 season, Torrence stepped in at free safety and has played 99 snaps since.