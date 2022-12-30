Florida DB Rashad Torrence II Enters NFL Draft

Photo: Rashad Torrence II; Credit: Alex Shepherd

On Thursday, Florida safety Rashad Torrence II became the 10th Florida player to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Torrence, a true junior, will forgo his final season of college eligibility after fielding a starting role for the majority of his Gators' career.

A class of 2020 signee from Atlanta, Ga., Torrence immediately emerged in Florida's safety rotation as a freshman when then-starter Shawn Davis was ejected for targeting against Ole Miss in Week 1. Torrence replaced Davis in the lineup for the rest of that game and played in all but two contests since.

Across 34 appearances with UF, Torrence tallied 196 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, three interceptions, six defended passes and a forced fumble.

Florida's starting safety tandem will feature two new starters in 2023. In addition to Torrence declaring early, senior Trey Dean III ran out of college eligibility and will partake in the East-West Shrine Game prior to the draft this offseason.

Torrence follows quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter, offensive linemen Richard Gouraige and O'Cyrus Torrence, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr., linebackers Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney and Dean in pursuing a pro career this offseason.

Rising sophomores Kamari Wilson and Miguel Mitchell figure to be next in line at safety following Torrence and Dean's departures. Each defensive back committed to Florida after Napier's Dec. 2021 hiring and went on to appear in all 13 games in their true freshmen seasons.

Wilson tallied 39 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, a defended pass and a forced fumble as Torrence's backup; Mitchell posted 15 tackles, with one for loss, and a forced fumble in reserve roles at safety and STAR nickel corner.

Experienced depth behind the two, however, is lacking following Donovan McMillon and Corey Collier Jr.'s respective December transfers to Pittsburgh and Nebraska. Florida doesn't have any true scholarship safeties on its roster behind Wilson and Mitchell considering Jadarrius Perkins and Dakota Mitchell play STAR.

The Gators will soon, though, when class of 2023 signees Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton arrive on campus in January. Fellow signees Dijon Johnson and Sharif Denson are viewed as positionally versatile players with safety potential, as well.

