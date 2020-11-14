SI.com
Miami Dolphins Elevate Former Gators WR Antonio Callaway to Active Roster

Demetrius Harvey

Former Florida Gators football players continue to make waves in the NFL. This time, wide receiver Antonio Callaway - who played for Florida from 2015 to 2017, has been elevated from the Miami Dolphins practice squad to its active roster after spending the entire 2020 season on the practice squad.

Callaway was originally signed to the Dolphins' practice squad in September but was serving the final three games of his seven-game suspension from the 2019 season. The NFL then applied an additional four-game suspension for multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy, dating back to last November.

Elevating Callaway might be beneficial to the Dolphins as they are already slated to lose receiver Preston Williams for an extended period of time due to a foot injury. According to the Miami Herald, Williams could be placed on the team's reserve/injured list and miss the remainder of the season.

Callaway began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He continued to put on a show in Cleveland, accumulating 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns. However, due to multiple suspensions, Callaway has played just four games, starting two, since his rookie campaign in which he played in 16 games, starting 11.

As a Florida receiver, Callaway accumulated 89 receptions for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015 and '16. He was suspended for the entirety of his junior campaign before entering the draft.  

For now, Callaway will continue his NFL career in a Dolphins uniform and will hope to strike gold again as he looks to emulate his troubled, yet, prolific collegiate career at Florida.

