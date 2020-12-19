FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
WR Charles Montgomery Decommits From the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have lost a commitment from 2021 wide receiver Charles Montgomery.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo credit: Zach Goodall, Sports Illustrated Media

The Florida Gators have lost a commitment from 2021 wide receiver Charles Montgomery of Armwood High School (Seffner, Fla.), he announced via Twitter on Friday evening.

"After a long talk with my family I've decided that I will be de-committing from the University of Florida," Montgomery said in a note. "I'm sorry Gator Family. Please respect and understand my decision."

Montgomery originally committed to Florida in May, and held true to his commitment up until now. Head coach Dan Mullen said on Wednesday, after UF had signed 21 high school prospects, that the school had gotten back each scholarship that it had sent out that day, signed - meaning Montgomery didn't get one. 

UF signed two wide receivers on Wednesday after entering the day with four commits at the position: Trinity Christian Academy's Marcus Burke and Grayson's (Lawrenceville, Ga.) Daejon Reynolds. Montgomery, as well as Vanguard's (Ocala, Fla.) Trevonte Rucker, did not sign with the team on Wednesday.

Set to lose seniors Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney to the NFL Draft, as well as redshirt senior Rick Wells, Florida is expected to continue searching for pass catchers before National Signing Day in February.

Offensive tackles Javonte Gardner and Adrein Strickland were another two prospects who did not receive a scholarship from Florida despite being committed in the class of 2021. Gardner has since signed with Jackson State. Florida quickly replaced Gardner in the class with Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) offensive tackle Austin Barber.

Montgomery is the high school teammate of Florida 2021 defensive tackle signee, Desmond Watson.

