Elite 2022 WR Evan Stewart Places Florida in Top Schools

One of the top wide receiver prospects in the class of 2022, Evan Stewart from Liberty High School (Frisco, Texas) has included the Florida Gators in his top eight schools.

In addition to Florida, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon and Southern California round out Stewart's top eight schools. The 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver previously committed to Texas but backed off of that pledge in March.

Stewart emerged as an electric playmaker during his sophomore season at Liberty which led to his explosion on the national recruiting scene. Stewart has acquired 36 offers after posting 89 receptions for 1670 yards and 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons. A deep threat averaging over 18 yards per reception, Stewart has aligned in the slot and out wide and displays impressive agility to separate on numerous route concepts.

Florida should remain in the mix for Stewart's services as the 2022 recruiting cycle plays out. Gators quarterback commit Nick Evers plays seven-on-seven football with Stewart and the two boast quite a connection on the field. Evers has become a vocal recruiter for Florida since his commitment and Stewart is one of Evers' numerous targets.

Stewart, who received an offer from UF in March of 2020, is primarily being recruited to Florida by wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales.

Florida holds one commitment at the wide receiver position in the 2022 class: Syveion Ellis of Edison High School (Miami, Fla). With four receivers expected to run out of eligibility over the next two years - Jordan Pouncey, Rick Wells, Justin Shorter, and Jacob Copeland - we'd expect the Gators to pursue numerous talented pass-catchers throughout the cycle.