SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators Remain at No. 10 in AP Top 25

GrahamMarsh_

Florida had a COVID-19 outbreak this past week, which kept the Gators sidelined in week seven and unable to play against the LSU Tigers. That game has been rescheduled to the end of the season, on Dec. 12.

With that said, how did the AP Poll treat the Gators and the rest of college football in week seven? Clemson and Alabama looked like Clemson and Alabama, North Carolina suffered a heart-breaking loss to Florida State and the Big 10 is just about to start their season.

Here is how the AP Top 25 digested all of that:

1. Clemson (5-0)

2. Alabama (4-0)

3. Notre Dame (4-0)

4. Georgia (3-1)

5. Ohio State (0-0)

6. Oklahoma State (3-0)

7. Texas A&M (3-1)

8. Penn State (0-0)

9. Cincinnati (3-0)

10. Florida (2-1)

11. Miami (4-1)

12. Brigham Young (5-0)

13. Oregon (0-0)

14. North Carolina (3-1)

14. Wisconsin (0-0)

16. Southern Methodist (5-0)

17. Iowa State (3-1)

18. Michigan (0-0)

19. Virginia Tech (3-1)

20. Kansas State (3-1)

21. Minnesota (0-0)

22. Marshall (4-0)

23. North Carolina State (4-1)

24. USC (0-0)

25. Coastal Carolina (4-0)

As most would point out, it's odd that Big 10 and Pac-12 teams are included in these polls without having played a game. The Gators fall victim in the top ten with No. 5 Ohio State and No. 8 Penn State ahead of them.

However, with a massive game against Georgia coming up on Nov. 7, following Florida's next scheduled game against Missouri on Oct, 31, the opportunity is there for UF to get right back in the top-five conversation. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators Jump Up to No. 8 in Coaches Poll Ahead of Week 8

The Florida Gators have had a bad week. But the Coaches Poll provides some good news.

Zach Goodall

Florida HC Dan Mullen Tests Positive for COVID-19

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has tested positive for coronavirus.

Zach Goodall

Former Gators RB Lamical Perine to Take on 'Bigger Role' with Jets

Former Florida running back Lamical Perine is set to take on a "bigger role" with the New York Jets after the release of Le'Veon Bell.

Zach Goodall

Frustrated Mullen Says Gators Should 'Pack The Swamp' After Loss

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen wants Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at full capacity, pandemic be damned.

Zach Goodall

by

Wide open 911

Why Did the Florida Gators Practice on Monday?

The Florida Gators canceled a team meeting early Monday due to a looming coronavirus outbreak. So, why did the team practice that night?

Zach Goodall

by

Torroman

Gators OL Brett Heggie Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Florida Gators offensive lineman Brett Heggie is under consideration as one of the top centers in the nation.

Zach Goodall

by

Heat-Man

Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers Postponed: What You Need to Know

Florida vs. Missouri has been postponed. Here's what you need to know.

Zach Goodall

How Much More Can Gators Quarterback Kyle Trask Improve?

Entering the season as the team's unquestioned starting quarterback, Kyle Trask has set the league on fire.

Demetrius Harvey

Report: Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers Football Game Postponed

The Gators' game against the LSU Tigers this weekend will not go on as scheduled.

Demetrius Harvey

by

BradAshford

Florida Gators COVID-19 Outbreak Illustrates Vulnerability Within Protocols

In an incredibly difficult situation to maneuver, some of the current college football and Florida Gators COVID-19 protocols have faults.

Demetrius Harvey