Florida Gators Remain at No. 10 in AP Top 25

Florida had a COVID-19 outbreak this past week, which kept the Gators sidelined in week seven and unable to play against the LSU Tigers. That game has been rescheduled to the end of the season, on Dec. 12.

With that said, how did the AP Poll treat the Gators and the rest of college football in week seven? Clemson and Alabama looked like Clemson and Alabama, North Carolina suffered a heart-breaking loss to Florida State and the Big 10 is just about to start their season.

Here is how the AP Top 25 digested all of that:

1. Clemson (5-0)

2. Alabama (4-0)

3. Notre Dame (4-0)

4. Georgia (3-1)

5. Ohio State (0-0)

6. Oklahoma State (3-0)

7. Texas A & M (3-1)

8. Penn State (0-0)

9. Cincinnati (3-0)

10. Florida (2-1)

11. Miami (4-1)

12. Brigham Young (5-0)

13. Oregon (0-0)

14. North Carolina (3-1)

14. Wisconsin (0-0)

16. Southern Methodist (5-0)

17. Iowa State (3-1)

18. Michigan (0-0)

19. Virginia Tech (3-1)

20. Kansas State (3-1)

21. Minnesota (0-0)

22. Marshall (4-0)

23. North Carolina State (4-1)

24. USC (0-0)

25. Coastal Carolina (4-0)

As most would point out, it's odd that Big 10 and Pac-12 teams are included in these polls without having played a game. The Gators fall victim in the top ten with No. 5 Ohio State and No. 8 Penn State ahead of them.

However, with a massive game against Georgia coming up on Nov. 7, following Florida's next scheduled game against Missouri on Oct, 31, the opportunity is there for UF to get right back in the top-five conversation.