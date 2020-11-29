For the second week in a row, the Florida Gators are motionless in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, standing at No. 6 and No. 5, respectively.

Below, you can find each set of rankings in their entirety. In addition, the next College Football Playoff poll will release on Tuesday night.

Week 12 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Clemson (8-1)

5. Texas A & M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Brigham Young (9-0)

9. Miami (FL) (7-1)

10. Indiana (5-1)

11. Georgia (6-2)

12. Iowa State (7-2)

13. Oklahoma (6-2)

14. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

15. Marshall (7-0)

16. Northwestern (5-1)

17. Southern California (3-0)

18. Wisconsin (2-1)

19. Oklahoma State (6-2)

20. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)

21. Oregon (3-1)

22. Tulsa (5-1)

23. Washington (3-0)

24. Iowa (4-2)

25. Liberty (9-1)

Week 13 Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Clemson (8-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Florida (7-1)

6. Texas A & M (6-1)

7, Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Brigham Young (9-0)

9. Miami (7-1)

10. Georgia (6-2)

11. Indiana (5-1)

12. Iowa State (7-2)

13. Oklahoma (6-2)

14. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

15. Marshall (7-0)

16. USC (3-0)

17. Northwestern (5-1)

18. Oklahoma State (6-2)

19. Wisconsin (2-1)

20. Oregon (3-1)

21. Louisiana Lafayette (8-1)

22. Tulsa (5-1)

23. Washington (3-0)

24. Iowa (4-2)

25. Liberty (9-1)

Kyle-to-Kyle was back on Saturday in full force against Kentucky. Tight end Kyle Pitts had three touchdowns after missing the last two games undergoing concussion protocol.

Quarterback Kyle Trask made yet another strong Heisman push, throwing all three of those scores to Pitts and completing 21 of 27 passes. Now that the College Football Playoff rankings are out, the AP and Coaches Polls mean significantly less than usual.

However, based on how this year has played out so far, it seems that the polls will all be relatively comparable. So if anything, these polls should give somewhat of a sneak preview of what the playoff committee will say.