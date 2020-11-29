SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators Remain At No. 5 In Coaches Poll, 6 In AP Top 25

Graham Marsh

For the second week in a row, the Florida Gators are motionless in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, standing at No. 6 and No. 5, respectively.

Below, you can find each set of rankings in their entirety. In addition, the next College Football Playoff poll will release on Tuesday night.

Week 12 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Clemson (8-1)

5. Texas A&M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Brigham Young (9-0)

9. Miami (FL) (7-1)

10. Indiana (5-1)

11. Georgia (6-2)

12. Iowa State (7-2)

13. Oklahoma (6-2)

14. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

15. Marshall (7-0)

16. Northwestern (5-1)

17. Southern California (3-0)

18. Wisconsin (2-1)

19. Oklahoma State (6-2)

20. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)

21. Oregon (3-1)

22. Tulsa (5-1)

23. Washington (3-0)

24. Iowa (4-2)

25. Liberty (9-1)

Week 13 Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Clemson (8-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Florida (7-1)

6. Texas A&M (6-1)

7, Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Brigham Young (9-0)

9. Miami (7-1)

10. Georgia (6-2)

11. Indiana (5-1)

12. Iowa State (7-2)

13. Oklahoma (6-2)

14. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

15. Marshall (7-0)

16. USC (3-0)

17. Northwestern (5-1)

18. Oklahoma State (6-2)

19. Wisconsin (2-1)

20. Oregon (3-1)

21. Louisiana Lafayette (8-1)

22. Tulsa (5-1)

23. Washington (3-0)

24. Iowa (4-2)

25. Liberty (9-1)

Kyle-to-Kyle was back on Saturday in full force against Kentucky. Tight end Kyle Pitts had three touchdowns after missing the last two games undergoing concussion protocol. 

Quarterback Kyle Trask made yet another strong Heisman push, throwing all three of those scores to Pitts and completing 21 of 27 passes. Now that the College Football Playoff rankings are out, the AP and Coaches Polls mean significantly less than usual. 

However, based on how this year has played out so far, it seems that the polls will all be relatively comparable. So if anything, these polls should give somewhat of a sneak preview of what the playoff committee will say. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Score Predictions and Takes!

Check out the Sports Illustrated-AllGators staff's score predictions and takes ahead of Florida vs. Kentucky.

Zach Goodall

Five Key Takeaways from the Florida's 34-10 Victory Over Kentucky

What did we pull from Florida's seventh win of the year?

Zach Goodall

Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week 9

Checking in on the rest of the SEC.

michaelknauff

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From Florida Gators vs. Kentucky

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Florida Gators 34-10 victory over SEC East foe Kentucky Wildcats.

Brandon Carroll

Gators CB Johnson Records First-Career Pick: 'It Was Exciting'

With multiple interceptions on the day, the No. 6 Florida Gators saw a freshman, Tre'Vez Johnson, record the first of his career.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators TE Kyle Pitts, 'Nervous at First', Catches 3 TDs in Return

After missing the past two games of the season, Gators tight end Kyle Pitts put on a show against the Kentucky Wildcats in the team's 38-10 victory.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Take Down Kentucky Wildcats 34-10, Kyle-to-Kyle Returns

Second-half adjustments thrust the No. 6 Florida Gators to victory over the Kentucky Wildcats as the defense plays lights out.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Struggle Early, Lead Kentucky 14-10 After Toney Punt Return TD

The No 6. Florida Gators would struggle early against the Kentucky Wildcats, but take the lead 14-10 heading into halftime.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Inactive List: Moon Out, Kentucky Down 4 Starters

Which Florida Gators are out against Kentucky?

Zach Goodall

Florida vs. Kentucky: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before kickoff.

Zach Goodall