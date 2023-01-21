Florida OL Kamryn Waites Suffers Non-Contact Injury in Offseason Workout

Photo: Kamryn Waites and Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida offensive lineman Kamryn Waites suffered a torn Achilles tendon during one of the Gators "Foundation" non-contact offseason workouts on Friday, a source told All Gators.

The news was first reported by Graham Hall of Swamp247.

Waites, a 6-foot-8, 375-pound former transfer from Louisiana, played in 13 games for Florida in 2022 with three appearances on the offensive line, at both right guard and right tackle. He started at the latter position in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17, 2022.

His injury couldn't have come at a worse time as Florida re-tools nearly its entire starting front five.

Florida entered the offseason with glaring needs across its offensive line following the departures of four 2022 starters: Left tackle Richard Gouraige (NFL Draft), left guard Ethan White (transfer portal), right guard O'Cyrus Torrence (NFL Draft) and right tackle Michael Tarquin (transfer to Southern California).

The Gators also lost depth guards Josh Braun and Yousef Mugharbil to the transfer portal before the end of last year. Braun has since transferred to Arkansas.

As a result, Waites was expected to see his role continue to grow throughout this offseason and into the 2023 campaign. At the very least, he would have been expected to compete for a primary depth position in spring and fall camp with transfers Micah Mazzccua (Baylor) and Damieon George Jr. (Alabama), among others.

