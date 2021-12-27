Report: Florida Gators AD Scott Stricklin Signed Contract Extension in July

Florida Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin is now under contract with the university through October 2027.

Photo: Scott Stricklin; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin signed a three-year contract extension with the University of Florida on July 22, 2021, that included a base salary increase of $545,900 from about $1.151 million to $1.725 million, according to Thomas Goldkamp of 247Sports.

Stricklin's deal with the school will last through Oct. 31, 2027, Goldkamp reported via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) records request. Stricklin will earn an additional $120,000 annually for media and press relations responsibilities, jumping from $150,000 to $270,000 per year, and will maintain his yearly bonuses and incentives.

Stricklin was initially named to the role on Nov. 1, 2016, following over six years in the same position at Mississippi State. He also acts as the chief financial officer for Florida's University Athletic Association.

Under Stricklin's watch, Florida athletics saw a near-$15 million increase in total revenue from 2017-18 to 2019-20, according to Sportico, improving from $161,183,765 to $174,950,823 in total operating revenues in that span. UF ranked No. 7 in the nation in total operating revenues during the 2019-20 timeframe, compared to the No. 10 ranking in 2017-18.

Stricklin recently hired his second head football coach as Florida's athletic director. He replaced incumbent head coach Jim McElwain roughly a year after initially taking the job with Dan Mullen in 2017, who had worked for Stricklin in the same position at Mississippi State.

However, Mullen was let go in November after the Gators regressed to a 5-6 record under his watch in 2021, less than a year removed from Florida's third New Year's Six Bowl appearance in a row under Mullen and the team's first SEC Championship appearance since 2016.

A week later, Florida would announce Louisiana's Billy Napier as Mullen's replacement, who Stricklin has said was the lone candidate for the job after Mullen's dismissal.

Stricklin has also handled allegations of abuse within Florida's women's basketball program under former head coach Cameron Newbauer over the last three months. The Alligator, UF's independent student newspaper, originally reported on Sept. 27, 2021 that Newbauer, who resigned from his post before the allegations surfaced, was accused of "making racist remarks, throwing basketballs at players during practices and verbally abusing the team, assistant coaches and trainers" by several former players and their parents.

In an extended interview with AllGators, former UF women's forward Cydnee Kinslow recounted her experiences of abuse at the hand of Newbauer, sharing that she and a fellow former teammate had attempted suicide as a result of the torment they allegedly endured.

Stricklin awarded Newbauer, as well as Mullen and men's head basketball coach Mike White contract extensions in early 2021, which were announced in June. However, Newbauer resigned from the position on July 16, 2021, several months before The Alligator and AllGators' reporting surfaced. Stricklin's contract extension was signed six days after Newbauer stepped down.

Stricklin offered the following statement after The Alligator's initial report surfaced, which was originally obtained by AllGators.

"At times during coach Newbauer's tenure there were concerns brought to our attention. Each time, additional information was sought, and these concerns were addressed directly with Cam as we required corrective actions and outlined clear expectations of behavior moving forward. Additionally, the UAA provided enhanced administrative oversight and presence within the program and sought anonymous feedback directly from student-athletes and staff. Ultimately, we did not see the required improvements, and following discussions with coach Newbauer he made the decision to resign."

With Newbauer no longer around the program, Stricklin has seemingly moved on from the women's basketball scandal with his focus on the future of UF athletics as a whole.

An $85 million project Stricklin has mapped out for several years, Florida is preparing to open the stand-alone James W. "Bill" Heavener Football Training Center in spring 2022, a much-needed facility upgrade that should aid the Gators' football recruiting efforts and strength and conditioning program.

Stricklin has also announced his intention to renovate within Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, having begun the process of researching scoreboard, sound, and other general upgrades to the stadium.

