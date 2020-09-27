Florida Gators Rise To No. 3 In Latest AP Top 25

Florida is now the third-ranked team in the country, according to the AP Top 25 that released on Sunday. This is UF's highest ranking since 2012, and the same can be said about their spot in the Coaches Poll.

The two spot leap for the Gators follows a strong start to the season against Ole Miss, beating the Rebels 51-35. Quarterback Kyle Trask tied Joe Burrow's record, set last year, for the most touchdown passes in an SEC-opening game with six. Not to be outdone by the other Kyle, Gators tight end Kyle Pitts had an unbelievable day as well, hauling in eight catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

The Gators defense appeared to struggle at times on Saturday, particularly against the pass and containing Rebels quarterback Matt Corral. The sophomore threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns against UF. He also scrambled for 50 more yards.

However, East foe No. 4-Georgia had a sluggish first half against SEC-bottom-feeder Arkansas. UGA won the game convincingly, 37-10, but took until the third quarter to take over, trailing 7-5 at halftime. Additionally, last week's No. 3 team, Oklahoma, lost to unranked Kansas State 38-35.

So, coach Dan Mullen's Gators leaped those two teams, finding themselves at No. 3 behind just Clemson and Alabama.

Below is a list of the entire top 25.

1. Clemson (2-0)

2. Alabama (1-0)

3. Florida (1-0)

4. Georgia (1-0)

5. Notre Dame (2-0)

6. Ohio State (0-0)

7. Auburn (1-0)

8. Miami (3-0)

9. Texas (2-0)

10. Penn State (0-0)

11. UCF (2-0)

12. North Carolina (1-0)

13. Texas A & M (1-0)

14. Oregon (0-0)

15. Cincinnatti (2-0)

16. Mississippi State (1-0)

17. Oklahoma State (2-0)

18. Oklahoma (0-1)

19. Wisconsin (0-0)

20. LSU (0-1)

21. Tennessee (1-0)

22. BYU (2-0)

23. Michigan (0-0)

24. Pittsburgh (3-0)

25. Memphis (1-0)

Receiving votes: Virginia Tech (195), Louisiana-Lafayette (126), Minnesota (110), USC (104), Kansas State (60), SMU (37), Marshall (31), Baylor (22), Iowa (16), Utah (14), Virginia (12), Arkansas State (11), UAB (5), Washington (4), Kentucky (4), Louisville (4), Army (3)