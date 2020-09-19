SI.com
Florida In-State Rival, FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Tests Positive for COVID-19

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators' in-state rival, Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for the coronavirus, he revealed today.

Norvell will not coach his team on Sept. 26 when the Seminoles were set to face off against the Miami Hurricanes.

"In our most recent round of Covid testing yesterday, I received a positive result after being negative in our previous two tests this week," Norvell said in a statement released by the team today. "My wife and daughter were tested this morning with negative results but are quarantining. My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in places while I am away,

"I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will handle in-person head coaching duties until I am able to return. I'm grateful to the administration, players and staff for their commitment to the protocols we have in place, which have helped us limit contact with others and allowed us to continue moving forward."

Norvell's positive test is another obstacle that the football world and all sports will have to overcome. For the Gators, head coach Dan Mullen says he has a plan in the event he couldn't coach for a couple of weeks, COVID-19 reasons or otherwise, but he didn't want to jinx himself, not delving into exactly who would replace him.

"[Director of football operations at Mississippi State Jon] Clark took that one over," Mullen said of when he was replaced before due to the birth of his daughter. "[Gators running backs coach] Greg Knox has taken over for me at times, so it would depend on the situation. If I'm gone for a couple of weeks I have a plan but I don’t go into because then I jinx myself. It’ll be more exciting for your guys to find out when it happens."

With this positive test coming in-state, it rings closer to home as the circumstances of the coronavirus appear to be happenstance, anything can happen at any time. The Gators and the rest of the SEC will prepare to kick off their season on Saturday, Sept. 26 where they will face off against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Last week, the Gators released more information regarding positive coronavirus tests on campus and on the football team. Gators soccer, baseball and lacrosse were all recently shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks among the players on the team. As for football, the university reported seven cases, however, Mullen stated some positive results appeared to be "false positives."

"We're working a lot with all our local health officials right now," said Mullen. We'll have a couple more guys that have tested positive. We've also, right now, I think we might have some false positives that we've identified. That’s a huge concern."

