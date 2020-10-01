SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators' Scott Stricklin Named 2020 AD of the Year

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin has earned quite the honor, being named the 2020 Athletic Director of the Year at the Sports Business Award Show on Wednesday night.

Stricklin was one of five finalists for the award, joining Boise State's Curt Apsey, Texas Tech's Kirby Hocutt, Oregon's Rob Mullens, and Baylor's Mack Rhoades. The nominated ADs were determined from the period of March 1st, 2019 through February 28th, 2020. In that span, the Gators captured won conference championships across athletics and finished third in the 2018-19 Learfield IMG College Directors Cup.

"I can't imagine a more deserving recipient of this award than Scott Stricklin," said UF President Kent Fuchs in a release from the university. "He is an exceptional athletic director who has guided UF's student-athletes to new heights athletically and academically, significantly strengthened our athletic program and is proving remarkably adept at leading the Gators in overcoming all the difficult challenges of COVID."

During Stricklin's tenure, Florida has graduated 587 athletes, 246 of those having earned a national or conference championship during their UF careers, along with 341 earning Academic All-SEC honors.

Specifically pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic, Stricklin and the university as a whole have done an admirable job containing outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, that were bound to happen, since athletes began returning to campus in late May. Partnering with UF health, the university has administered 2,470 tests among athletes on campus since May 26th.

Florida has seen two spikes in cases, the first coming in June with Sports Illustrated-AllGators reported the first 11 cases across UF-athletics and the second as students returned to campus for the fall semester. 

Both times, UF has quickly slowed the spread with effective quarantining and contact tracing. More recently, Florida football reported its first case in nearly two months on September 9th, that number rising to seven in the next update on September 15th. The football team appeared to get things under control quickly, reporting three new cases on September 22nd and no new cases on September 29th.

In the latest testing update, only two positive tests had arisen across athletics between September 21-28. In the month of September as of the 28th, UF conducted 1,273 tests.

Florida had to postpone its September 19th season-opening soccer game due to three positive tests, as well as pause all activities for the across and baseball teams in mid-September due to an outbreak. Florida soccer successfully began its season about a week later on September 27th, drawing with Georgia by a score of 1-1.

In a year where the sports world stopped spinning and had to fight an uphill battle to get back on track, Stricklin and UF have led by example in the SEC. On top of athletic accomplishments, those merits are arguably deserving of Stricklin's nomination, and earning, of the award on their own.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators Game Preview: Muschamp, South Carolina Enter The Swamp

Getting to know the 2020 version of the South Carolina Gamecocks and previewing the areas of importance for the Gators' and how they will fare in week two.

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

'Oddly Quiet' Crowds Benefiting Gators Offensive Line

For the Gators, offensive line play will be hugely important, but what if unforeseen circumstances will allow for quicker progression?

Demetrius Harvey

Grantham: Gators DB Rashad Torrence II Will Be a 'Very Good Player'

Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham discusses freshman safety Rashad Torrence's debut and Shawn Davis' return to the lineup.

Zach Goodall

Gators Receiver Trevon Grimes on Florida's Offense: 'Pick Your Poison'

The Florida Gators showed the world just how dynamic its offense could be, and receiver Trevon Grimes is excited about the future.

Demetrius Harvey

Elam 'Pissed Off', Not Making Excuses for Florida Gators' Defense

Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam was far from pleased with Saturday's defensive performance against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Zach Goodall

by

1974Gator

Florida Gators Football Reports No New COVID-19 Cases

The Gators have seemingly slowed down the spread from a mid-September outbreak of COVID-19 cases across football and the athletics department.

Zach Goodall

Gators QB Kyle Trask Named Earl Campbell Award Player of the Week

The awards have continued for Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask after being named the recipient of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators' Brett Heggie Talks Return to Center, SEC OL of the Week

Brett Heggie prepared like a leader this offseason, and emerged as one on the Florida Gators offensive line in week one.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators' Brett Heggie, Ventrell Miller Earn SEC Weekly Awards

Following Florida's 51-35, week one victory over Ole Miss, two Gators' players earned SEC honors.

Demetrius Harvey

AllGators' 2020 SEC Power Rankings After Week One

Here is SI All Gators' official power rankings after week one of SEC football.

GrahamMarsh_