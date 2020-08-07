Seahawks CB, Former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar Not Charged in Robbery Case

Former Florida Gators wide receiver-turned-Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar will not be charged with armed robbery following an alleged incident in Mirimar, Fla., on May 13th, as reported by NFL Network.

Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker were placed on the NFL Commissioners' Exempt List on July 27th while the case continued to be investigated. Dunbar remains on the list at this time, despite having his charges dropped.

“We have been monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," NFL PR spokesperson Brian McCarthy said following the news, per NFL Network.

According to the original arrest warrant, an alleged argument ensued at a cookout, at which point, according to at least one witness, Baker and Dunbar allegedly pointed "semi-automatic firearms" at undisclosed individuals while taking more than $7,000 in cash along with several watches, including a watch (Audemars Piguet) valued at $17,500.

There have been previous conflicting reports in letters from victims, however, that Dunbar was not involved. Those reports appear to have come to fruition as Dunbar is now a free man, while Baker awaits trial as he was officially charged with four counts of armed robbery.

Dunbar spent five years at the University of Florida, playing wide receiver for the Gators from 2010-14 and tallying 111 receptions for 1500 yards and eight touchdowns along the way. At the NFL level, being signed by Washington after going undrafted in 2015, Dunbar transitioned to cornerback early in his career and watched the move pay off.

Since, Dunbar has recorded 150 tackles, nine interceptions, and 35 defended passes in five seasons. Dunbar was traded to the Seattle Seahawks following a contract dispute on March 23rd, less than two months before the alleged incident.