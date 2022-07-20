Florida Gators SEC Media Days: Preview, Schedule, Where to Watch and More

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

SEC Media Days has kicked off and plenty of SEC programs, and their representatives, have been accounted for and gone through the gauntlet of the press.

That list includes LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

It is just the second time since 1985 that the SEC Media Days have been held outside of the state of Alabama, meeting at Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame for the four-day affair. Last year was the first time since 1985 the event was held out of the state of Alabama.

Now, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier, quarterback Anthony Richardson, offensive lineman Richard Gouraige and linebacker Ventrell Miller are set to take the stage for their turn at taking questions ahead of the 2022 season, Napier's first year as the team's head coach.

It will also be Napier's first SEC Media Days as a head coach, making the leap from the Group of Five to the Power Five this past year, leaving the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Below, you will find a full schedule of Wednesday's players and coaches that will be meeting with the media, along with info on when and where to watch Florida's media day, specifically.

Florida Gators 2022 SEC Media Days

Where: College Football Hall of Fame, Atlanta, Ga.

When: Wednesday, July 20 at 1:00 P.M. ET

Watch: SEC Network (Available on ESPN+)

SEC Media Days Full Wednesday (July 20) Schedule

Arkansas (9:05 a.m. ET) - Sam Pittman | S Jalen Catalon, QB KJ Jefferson, LB Bumper Pool

Georgia (10:30 a.m. ET) - Kirby Smart | QB Stetson Bennett IV, LB Nolan Smith, OL Sedrick Van Pran

Florida (1 p.m. ET) - Napier | Richardson, Gouraige, Miller

Kentucky (2:25 p.m.) - Mark Stoops | QB Will Levis, OG Kenneth Horsey, ILB DeAndre Square

