Second-Year Florida Gators Who Could Take the Next Step

The second year of a player’s college career tends to be a defining one. He’s had a full season in the system, a full season to learn the playbook, and potentially some playing time.

The Florida Gators 2019 recruiting class had a lot of talent in it, and it’s now time for a lot of those guys to take the next step in their development and become game-to-game contributors.

We already saw guys like Kaiir Elam, Mohamoud Diabate and Khris Bogle chip in valuable production as freshmen, and it’s expected that these three will be the leaders of the class.

Elam will replace C.J. Henderson as the boundary corner, a role he showed he’s ready to fill in the Orange Bowl against Virginia, securing a late interception in the red-zone that helped seal the game.

Diabate and Bogle saw significant time at the BUCK position in 2019, primarily after Jonathan Greenard was hampered with an ankle sprain. Both guys stepped up, combining for three-and-a-half sacks, six tackles-for-a-loss and a forced fumble. Diabate will be moved around a lot this season, as on day one of 2020 camp he was working at the MIKE position. Bogle is expected to continue to work at BUCK.

However, these three aren’t the only ones who should be expected to be crucial sophomores for the Gators. Here are five second-year players who could take the next step

Ty’ron Hopper, OLB, 6-2, 215 lbs

Hopper ended up being the third-highest rated 2019 recruit to step foot in Gainesville. The former consensus four-star prospect and fourth-rated outside linebacker in the nation was a highly coveted target that Florida beat out the likes of Alabama and South Carolina for.

Hopper saw minimal playing time in 2019, seeing the field in two games and picking up two total tackles. However, 2020 could be his year to step up. Within a thin linebacking core, thanks to the departure of David Reese II to the NFL, Hopper has a chance to crack the lineup on a consistent basis.

He possesses the athleticism to cover backs and tight ends, but can scrape well and be an asset in the run game. Hooper was described to me as “Amari Burney 2.0” and it’s no surprise Hopper was seen working at the STAR position on the first day of camp. He could also see time at the WILL-linebacker spot, given the lack of depth behind James Houston IV and Lacedrick Brunson, both of which are also competing to play middle linebacker with Ventrell Miller.

Keon Zipperer, TE, 6-2, 232 lbs

Zipperer was the number two ranked tight-end in the 2019 class and was part of the Lakeland trio that the Gators landed.

Zipperer saw a fair amount of playing time in 2019, mostly as an H-back as a lead blocker in short-yardage and goal-line situations. However, his receiving skills were on full display in the game against Towson, where he got three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

One reception particularly stood out. Florida was backed up against its own goal, facing a second and long. Zipperer lined up as the H-back and slipped between the guard and tackle out into the flat on a play-action design. Emory Jones lofted a ball over the defender covering Zipperer, and Zipperer leaped up and made the catch. He then turned upfield, ran over the next defender, stepped over him and picked up another 25 yards.

That play alone showed the hand strength, power and natural football instincts the Gators' tight end has.

His playing time may increase a good bit in 2020, as projected first-round pick Kyle Pitts is expected to see heavy coverage all season. Combine that with Dante Lang moving to defensive end, and Kemore Gamble not seeing as much playing time, Zipperer could be the Gators number-two tight-end this season.

Chester Kimbrough, CB, 5-11, 172 lbs

Elam is the stud defensive-back of the class, but the Gators signed two other corners in 2019 that are expected to produce at a high level. Along with Jaydon Hill, Kimbrough saw a decent amount of playing time a year ago. He played in five games and recorded eight tackles, along with breaking up two passes.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kimbrough allowed a completion percentage in coverage of 41.7%, ranking ahead of both Elam, Henderson, and the entire qualifying Gators' secondary (min. 10 targets).

Kimbrough, a former high three-star prospect from New Orleans, is going to be relied on at corner more than expected this season. Aside from Elam and Marco Wilson, the Gators depth at corner is relatively thin. Kimbrough was originally looked at as a nickel, but he was seen at corner on Monday in the team's first practice, according to Jacquie Francuilli.

He’ll need to step up if he and Hill are the next duo behind Elam and Wilson, and he showed in 2019 he has the ability to do so.

Ethan White, OL, 6-5, 330 lbs

White was the lowest-rated prospect in the 2019 class, and considered a project when he enrolled. He weighed nearly 400 lbs and getting him down to playing weight wasn’t going to be easy.

However, White has worked exceptionally hard according to the coaching staff and has reportedly dropped around 60 lbs since enrolling.

Still, White is a goliath human-being and is an ideal interior lineman. He showed his worth last year, getting significant playing time in games later in the season. The one thing that stood out about his game as a freshman was his willingness to finish blocks and stay on defenders 10-plus yards downfield.

In the video the Gators released on Monday after their first practice, White was seen taking reps at center. With last year’s starter Nick Buchanan now gone, it was speculated that senior Brett Heggie would assume those duties. Instead, White split reps with Heggie. White looked significantly more muscular than he did a season ago with Coach Mullen calling him a “lean, athletic guy”.

Trent Whittemore, WR, 6-3, 192 lbs

Ja’markis Weston, WR, 6-3, 217 lbs

This is a two-for-one, simply because they’re at the same position and their services could end up being incredibly valuable. Trevon Grimes, Kadarius Toney and Jacob Copeland have not yet shown up for practice, and although Grimes has tweeted that he plans to play this year, nothing can be considered official until the receivers are back on the field.

If any of the three end up opting-out, then both Weston and Whittemore will be called upon to step up and be significant contributors in the passing game.

Both receivers bring a similar skill-set to the table. They’re both tall, big guys who have the ability to leap over defenders and make contested catches.

I can speak more of Whittemore, simply because I covered a lot of his high school games, and he has every attribute you’d want in a big receiver: Strong hands, long arms, fluid route running and a very impressive vertical (there were reports out of the 2019 fall camp that he caught passes over the lengthy Elam multiple times in practice).

There hasn’t been as much buzz surrounding Weston, but with his size and potential lack of depth at the WR position, he could definitely find his way into the lineup.