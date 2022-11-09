18 Gators To Be Honored on Florida’s Senior Day vs. South Carolina

Photo: Nay'Quan Wright; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida will honor 18 senior players prior to the Gators' final home matchup of the season with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, the program announced on Wednesday.

Of those 18 players, only four will run out of college eligibility upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, those being safety Trey Dean III, linebacker Ventrell Miller and wide receivers Justin Shorter and Jordan Pouncey.

The remaining 14 could opt to return to Florida or transfer to another school for at least one and in some cases two seasons, depending on their redshirt status and COVID-19 eligibility extensions. They could also declare early for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Examples of players with multiple seasons of potential eligibility remaining are wide receiver Trent Whittemore and Nay'Quan Wright, both listed as redshirt sophomores on Florida's roster in their fourth seasons with the Gators.

"Certainly always an emotional time for those players, in particular," head coach Billy Napier explained on Monday. "So, I think the good thing I see from our players is we've got a group that wants to send this group out the right way."

You can find the entire list of Florida seniors set to be honored on Saturday below, listed in alphabetical order.

* denotes a walk-on player

QB Jack Anders*

P Jack Brady*

WR Justin Curtis*

S Trey Dean III

QB Kyle Engel*

OT Richard Gouraige

K Travis Freeman*

OL Will Harrod

TE Noah Keeter*

RB Lorenzo Lingard

LB Ventrell Miller

WR Jordan Pouncey

WR William Sawyer*

WR Justin Shorter

P Tyler Waxman*

LS Chase Whitfield*

WR Trent Whittemore

RB Nay’Quan Wright

Florida vs. South Carolina, which was announced as a sell-out on November 4, will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and will be aired on SEC Network. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as Senior Day ceremonies are set to begin at approximately 3:50 p.m ET.

