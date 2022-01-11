Skip to main content
Report: Florida Gators to Hire Former NY Giants OL Coach Rob Sale

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier is reuniting Rob Sale, who is set to join the Florida staff after one year with the New York Giants.

According to multiple reports, the Florida Gators are set to hire New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale, joining UF after spending one season under Giants head coach Joe Judge.

Sale likely joins the program as part of the team's two-pronged approach to coaching its offensive line, first hiring Darnell Stapleton as part of the offensive line coach staff. Now, Sale joins as the team's offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

While Raanan did not indicate that Sale would in fact hold the other offensive line coach role along with OC, that is the expectation. Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes was one of the first to report that Sale would be joining the program over the weekend. 

It should be noted, though that Napier will be calling plays for Florida.

Sale, 42, has had plenty of experience with Napier, crossing paths with him first at Alabama in 2011, when Napier was an analyst for the program and Sale was part of the team's strength and conditioning staff.

He's spent time with McNeese State (2012-14), Georgia (2015), Louisiana-Monroe (2016), Arizona State (2017, with Napier), Louisiana (2018-20, with Napier) and the Giants (2021).

The two would reunite with each other at Arizona State while Napier was the team's offensive coordinator; Sale would be hired as the program's offensive line coach and running game coordinator. Finally, Sale followed Napier to Louisianna in 2018-20 as the program's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Now they'll connect once more with Sale joining the Gators under the same role he held at ULL.

Still, the Gators continue to add firepower to their program's staff with experienced coaches at multiple levels of football. While Napier by and large has added coaches that he's quite familiar with - working with the coach at ULL -, he's also added some coaches that have earned respect through plenty of circles.

That includes cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert. Now, Sale joins the staff with only a few more loose ends to figure out including inside linebackers coach and defensive line coach. Those, along with special teams coordinator and relative positions will be intriguing to watch moving forward.

