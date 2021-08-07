Gators' Shorter, Pierce Talk QB Emory Jones: The 'Mobile Pocket Passer'

Meeting with the media earlier this week, Gators RB Dameon Pierce and receiver Justin Shorter shared some insight on their new quarterback Emory Jones.

There's going to be a different quarterback playing in The Swamp this season. With 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist, QB Kyle Trask now off to greener pastures in Tampa Bay after being selected with the final pick in the second round this year, the Gators have transitioned to a new quarterback - Emory Jones.

There will be a transition period for the redshirt junior and his playmakers in the backfield and at receiver. That, however, doesn't mean there will be a drop-off in play, it simply means the offense will be able to be run in a different manner, and in some ways, for the better.

Coming out of high school and during his time at Florida, Jones was thought to be a "dual-threat" quarterback, typically a label assigned to a QB who can run effectively, but the typical "knock" on them has oftentimes been that their passing game was only average, or slightly above.

While meeting with the local Florida media on Thursday, Florida running back Dameon Pierce made sure to set the record straight - Jones can pass and pass well.

"I don't like to call Emory a dual-threat, because most people like see Emory break and see him run, but being Emory's ... you know that's my boy right there, I call Emory a mobile pocket passer," Pierce said.

"Because, this guy, he can launch that ball. That's probably the most underrated aspect of his game. Like, he can launch the ball. He wants to throw the ball first. He only runs when, you know, there's absolutely nothing there or pressure comes and he got to get out the pocket. But, I feel like Emory bring a lot to the table this year."

Being a pass-first quarterback wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing for Florida or Jones. To have the ability to launch the football at any given moment, and still be able to take off if needed, is special.

There will still be plenty of differences between Trask and Jones, however. Trask wasn't mobile - he'd tell you that himself -, and Jones can escape the pocket to avoid pressure with ease, or run if there's nothing open. That opens up a lot of different avenues for the offense, but it will also require a renewed sense of timing between the QB and his receivers.

In his second year with the team, redshirt junior receiver Justin Shorter was asked about the differences between Trask and Jones. The No. 1 thing they've been working on with Jones - and Anthony Richardson - this offseason? Timing.

"Everything is about timing and our big thing was we all got reps with Emory and Anthony and all the quarterbacks," Shorter said. "Every single day we have been out there on the field throwing and trying to get our timing down. Even yesterday we were out throwing it around and running routes. It’s just a timing thing."

Working with a mobile pocket passer like Jones will take some adjusting, but the traits for success are already there.

"I think he likes to throw it more on the run. I say just wait until that first game on September 4."

The leadership traits that Jones has shown are evident too, something shorter says we will see this year. The physical traits are even more intriguing, showing off just how different Jones is to a QB like Trask, something Shorter says is crazy.

"Emory is a very athletic human being. Just watching how he drives himself like that. I’d say he’s a great leader and you’ll see that this year."