Who manned the first-team in the Florida Gators' spring game, which starters appear solidified and what position battles could continue into fall camp?

Photo: Billy Napier and the Florida Gators; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Although the roster was split in half for the Orange and Blue Game on Thursday night, the Florida Gators' first-team offense and defense were clearly defined once the game kicked off.

Florida has been tasked with replacing, at least, eight starters this offseason due to departures from the 2021 roster. We got our first glimpse at the next men up on Thursday night, with the first-team offense representing the Blue team while the first-team defense manned the Orange roster.

Offense : QB Anthony Richardson; RB Lorenzo Lingard; WRs Justin Shorter, Trent Whittemore and Xzavier Henderson; TE Dante Zanders; OL (left to right) Richard Gouraige, Ethan White, Kingsley Eguakun, O'Cyrus Torrence, Michael Tarquin

Defense : DE Princely Umanmielen; DTs Gervon Dexter and Desmond Watson; OLB Brenton Cox Jr.; ILBs Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney; CBs Jason Marshall Jr. and Jaydon Hill; STAR corner Kamar Wilcoxson; Safeties Trey Dean III and Rashad Torrence II

It should be noted that numerous players rotated into both of the first teams, but these were the players on the field for the first snap for both squads and most earned a large share of the reps throughout the night.

The new starters were as follows:

QB Anthony Richardson

RB Lorenzo Lingard

TE Dante Zanders

RG O'Cyrus Torrence

RT Michael Tarquin

DE Princely Umanmielen

DT Desmond Watson

LB Amari Burney

STAR corner Kamar Wilcoxson

Wilcoxson could be in the competition to start at nickel corner, but he likely earned first-team reps as a result of Tre'Vez Johnson and Jadarrius Perkins being sidelined for the scrimmage. The remaining eight members of the group above are currently projected starters for the 2022 season.

Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson (15), OL Michael Tarquin (70) and O'Cyrus Torrence (54) Alex Shepherd

Richardson was the most obvious new starter entering the game, and it wasn't much of a surprise to see Lingard, Tarquin, Umanmielen, Watson and Burney with the first-team as they were mainly involved with the starters throughout spring camp.

Burney, in particular, steps back into a starting role at linebacker as he's held at times throughout his five-year UF career, although Miller and departed players Jeremiah Moon and Ty'Ron Hopper were ahead of Burney on the depth chart a year ago.

Torrence and Zanders, however, weren't widely expected to start on Thursday night, yet both did and impressed along the way.

Torrence had split first-team reps at right guard Josh Braun quite often throughout camp, at least during the media viewing periods, so that spot may have been considered a toss-up. Zanders, on the other hand, moved to tight end from the defensive line halfway throughout camp due to injuries and quickly ascended on the depth chart, as Keon Zipperer was expected to start at the position.

Each new-look unit offered promise, but there is work to be done and a need for some experienced talent infusion via the transfer portal as Napier has suggested throughout the spring.

Although he was able to take a lot of reps, Watson is going to need a tag-team partner at defensive tackle next to Gervon Dexter as Watson is still not at an ideal playing size.

Watson is an effective nose tackle, especially against the run, but isn't a player Florida will want on the field at all times until he trims his 415-pound frame down further. A ready-to-play tackle who specializes as a pass rusher will be a priority for UF in the portal over the next month or two.

The Gators could also use some speed at wide receiver as several players struggled to separate on deep routes or threaten the defense with yards after the catch on Thursday. Marcus Burke offers the most promise as a speedster in UF's receiver room, but he did not earn a target on Thursday and has dealt with an injury throughout camp.

There could also continue to be competitions to start at certain spots once fall camp begins and the season approaches.

Despite starting, Lingard finished the spring game with only four carries, while Montrell Johnson tallied 13 and Demarkcus Bowman had 17. Florida is expected to rotate running backs often in Napier's offense, so the first-teamer at this spot may not be as relevant as it is at other positions.

Florida Gators DE Tyreak Sapp (94) Alex Shepherd

Umanmielen had a solid outing during the spring game, but a younger defensive end in Tyreak Sapp could push the starter for playing time after a strong performance. Sapp notably pressured quarterback Jack Miller III into an interception and wreaked havoc as a run defender for the Blue team defense.

Diwun Black and Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams also made a case to rotate with Burney at weak-side linebacker when the season begins. Black offers a skill-set in coverage that no other linebacker on the team can replicate, while Williams flashed great closing speed as a run defender and while blitzing.

Jalen Kimber's performance with the second-team, intercepting a pass and defending two others, could also lead to an extended battle with Hill to start at cornerback opposite Marshall.

So could Jordan Young's at STAR nickel corner, as he made the transition there from outside corner for the game and thrived. Young posted six tackles, including a third-down stop, and two pass breakups, one on a fourth-down conversion attempt, on Thursday.

