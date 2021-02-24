10 Florida Gators That Could Benefit the Most From Spring Camp

Numerous Florida Gators are set to take on large roles next season. Here are ten that could get a solid head start with a strong showing in spring camp.

Photo: Rashad Torrence II; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Spring practice is underway indoor practice facility at the University of Florida.

As the Gators prepare for a facelift on offense with a new quarterback at the helm, as well as look for drastic improvement on the defensive side of the ball from a season ago, change is in the air across the roster. A slew of new players and younger, former depth pieces are set to taking on starting or larger roles at numerous positions while Florida aims to repeat as SEC East champions.

With that being said, here are ten players who could benefit the most from Florida's spring camp, in terms of their development and preparation for an increase in snaps.

QB Emory Jones

As Florida undergoes a transition offensively, Jones has a lot of responsibility on his plate as the Gators' projected new starting quarterback. Naturally, he found his way onto this list.

Building trust with his teammates as the starter will be of the utmost importance throughout camp, and that includes acquiring chemistry with his pass catchers in order to maintain a solid Gators passing game. On top of that, Jones will be able to get in tune with his offensive linemen's strengths in order to construct a more consistent run game.

As Florida moves on from Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask as signal-caller, Jones' development is one of if not the biggest storyline of the spring for the Gators. It will be no easy task, but Jones' performance in 24 career games gives UF fans something to be optimistic about.

Jones shared his excitement in returning to the practice fields with the media during Florida's first week of camp, indicating that he and the offense as a whole have plenty of work to do after a shaky Cotton Bowl performance and looking toward the future.

"I'm really just glad to be back out there for the spring and being around the guys," Jones said last week. "You know, it's just, I'm really just glad that we're having a spring this year."

RB Demarkcus Bowman

From what we can tell on the Gators' live streams and B-roll footage, Bowman hasn't been too heavily involved with the first or second-team offenses in practice. That's alright: Florida has several talented, veteran running backs on the roster and Bowman only transferred to UF a month and a half ago.

Considered one of the top running back prospects coming out of high school in history, however, Bowman should have the opportunity to compete for significant reps and perhaps Florida's starting running back position. He offers breakaway speed and lateral agility that no other running back on the roster possesses.

Spring camp gives Bowman a chance to pick up on the playbook and blocking schemes, which could lead to early carries much like he saw at Clemson during his freshman season. It wasn't much, but Bowman saw nine touches in his first two carer games, so you'd hope he's ready for an uptick after climbing the depth chart that early in his career.

One thing is for sure: Bowman will be a fun player to target on wheel routes.

RB Nay'Quan Wright

Bowman is going to steal a lot of attention from Florida's previously-rostered running backs, but Wright's 2020 season shouldn't be forgotten as Florida diversifies its run game.

As a redshirt freshman, Wright displayed quite a bit of elusiveness and ability after contact by consistently breaking off of his first tackler and obtaining extra yards. Able to carve out a role in the rushing and passing game, Wright went on to average nearly six yards per touch throughout his second year in orange and blue, appearing in 11 games.

After averaging around seven touches per game a year ago and making the most of those opportunities, Wright enters the offseason program with momentum to take on a bigger part in the offense. However, splitting practice reps with Bowman, Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis, and Lorenzo Lingard, Wright will have to make the most of his spring and fall reps in order to emerge as such.

WR Jacob Copeland

An offseason ago, Florida primarily looked to Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes to step up in place of four NFL-bound receivers. Those two are now off to the NFL themselves, leaving Copeland as one of Florida's most seasoned pass-catchers on the roster.

A high-profile recruit who has flashed as a deep threat over the past three years, expectations for Copeland will be high entering his redshirt junior season. Known for his athleticism, Copeland has spent time refining his route running over the years and has a knack for getting open off of double moves. However, he's had a fair share of drops during his UF career which is an issue he could mend up in camp.

There are a lot of targets to be made up for in the Gators' passing offense this season, with Grimes, Toney, and tight end Kyle Pitts departing. The longest-tenured receiver on the roster, this might be the most important offseason of Copeland's career as he tries to separate himself from the pack on the depth chart.

OL Ethan White

White was on pace to start in week one last season before a knee injury in fall camp sidelined the sophomore for about half of the season. With guard and center flexibility, a need for improvement on the offensive line, and veteran interior lineman Brett Heggie off to the NFL, White has a clear opportunity to emerge as a focal point among Florida's front five.

The rising junior has previously played guard for Florida, and has been seen there throughout glimpses of 2021 spring practice. Whether or not he snuggles into that position or center, White has shown promise during his limited playing time, particularly as a pass protector. He has impressive athletic ability for a player who enrolled weighing over 400 pounds - now standing at 6-foot-5, 346.

Spring can serve as an optimal time for White to progress without camp during his sophomore season and as he rebounds from his knee injury.

DL Gervon Dexter

Dexter earned playing time rather immediately during his freshman season at Florida, and now, the former consensus five-star prospect is in a position to take over as a starter.

Florida dealt with depth issues along the defensive line throughout last season which led to Dexter appearing in all 12 games. Although he was highly rated coming out of high school, Dexter had only played for two years and was a bit raw in his development, yet found a way to stick on the field as a true freshman.

Provided that level of comfort, paired with Dexter's monstrous frame, strength, and athleticism to boot, Dexter is set to take on the defensive tackle snaps, particularly at three-technique, vacated by Kyree Campbell and T.J. Slaton, who have departed for the NFL Draft. Dexter could also receive snaps at defensive end in some sub-packages.

This will be Dexter's first spring camp with Florida, providing him a chance to hone in on his technique and develop his game far beyond where it was as a freshman.

DL Antonio Shelton

One of several players - and two defensive linemen - that UF added via the transfer portal in the past two months, Shelton is an experienced defensive tackle that could take on a lead role rather quickly given his background. Shelton appeared in 40 games over the past four seasons, starting 22, and has five college seasons under his belt in total.

Despite being a new face to the program, Shelton is Florida's most experienced defensive lineman. A graduate transfer, there is little doubt that he will contribute immediately. Spring camp will offer Shelton an opportunity to gel with his new teammates and establish himself in a leadership role for a young group of defensive linemen.

The question is: Will Shelton's usage affect Dexter's? At Penn State, Shelton primarily played three-technique - Dexter's position -, although Shelton also offered the flexibility to line up at nose tackle and even defensive end on the rare occasion. Where Florida decides to line the two linemen up will be something to monitor.

LB Mohamoud Diabate

You would be hard-pressed to find an underclassmen on Florida's roster, and maybe any player recruited to UF by Mullen, who has made as many exciting plays as Diabate has over the past two seasons. Diabate has consistently pressured the quarterback with five sacks, recorded four turnovers, and compiled 81 tackles despite starting just seven games, although he's played in 25.

Now, Diabate looks to turn from a playmaker into a leader of sorts; a lieutenant. As Florida strives for improvement across its defense, it will look to Diabate and fellow linebacker Ventrell Miller as its top communicators and consistent tone-setters in the middle of the unit.

This is Diabate's first spring camp as an off-ball linebacker, although he did play the position during the 2020 season. He has the chance to truly learn the ins-and-outs of playing inside linebacker before taking over as a full-time starter this year.

CB Jason Marshall Jr.

One of Florida's most intriguing incoming freshman, Marshall could earn rather immediate playing time and perhaps even fight to start in year one.

Marshall, a consensus five-star prospect in the most recent recruiting class, joins a secondary that saw four players pursue a pro career this offseason, and another three players transfer. Able to enroll early and learn the Gators' system, paired with new cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, Marshall is able to learn Florida's defense at his own pace this offseason.

Although he faces competition in third-year corner Jaydon Hill to play opposite of All-SEC cornerback Kaiir Elam, Marshall is already one of the more talented defensive backs on Florida's roster. It would come as no surprise to see him earning first-team snaps at some point sooner rather than later thanks to his spring participation.

S Rashad Torrence II

The second-year safety has several highly-rated incoming freshmen coming in to battle for playing time, but has a leg up on the competition after earning 195 defensive snaps and three starts last season.

Torrence was rushed into action in week one against Ole Miss after Shawn Davis was ejected for targeting. From there, he held onto a meaningful reserve role and was able to give Florida's starters a breather when needed.

Now, Torrence and Trey Dean III are all that Florida has left in terms of experience at safety. They will both be depended on as UF won't want to rush freshmen Corey Collier Jr. and Donovan McMillon onto the field too early as true freshmen. Like Dexter, Torrence played as a true freshman despite a lack of spring practice, making this year's camp all the more important.