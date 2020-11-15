SI.com
Florida Gators Stand Still in Both Polls Following Victory Over Arkansas

College football's week 11 - and the SEC's week eight - have come and gone, and the Coaches and AP Top 25 polls have been updated accordingly. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the updated polls when it comes to both Florida and the rest of college football.

Week Eleven Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Ohio State (3-0)

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Florida (5-1)

6. Texas A&M (5-1)

7. Cincinnati (7-0)

8. BYU (8-0)

9. Miami (7-1)

10. Indiana (4-0)

11. Georgia (4-2)

12. Wisconsin (2-0)

13. Oregon (2-0)

14. Oklahoma State (5-1)

15. Marshall (7-0)

16. Iowa State (5-2)

17. Oklahoma (5-2)

18. Coastal Carolina (7-0)

19. USC (2-0)

20. Northwestern (4-0)

21. Auburn (4-2)

22. Liberty (8-0)

23. Texas (5-2)

24. North Carolina (6-2)

25. UL Lafayette (7-1)

Week Eleven AP Top 25

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Ohio State (3-0)

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

6. Florida (5-1)

7. Cincinnati (7-0)

8. BYU (8-0)

9. Indiana (4-0)

10. Wisconsin (2-0)

11. Oregon (2-0)

12. Miami (7-1)

13. Georgia (4-2)

14. Oklahoma State (5-1)

15. Coastal Carolina (7-0)

T15. Marshall (7-0)

17. Iowa State (5-2)

18. Oklahoma (5-2)

19. Northwestern (4-0)

20. USC (2-0)

21. Liberty (8-0)

22. Texas (5-2)

23. Auburn (4-2)

24. UL Lafayette (7-1)

25. Tulsa (4-1)

The No. 5 ranking seems about right for Florida. The Gators convincingly defeated Arkansas after an emotional victory the week before against Georgia. Despite concerns of a possible Georgia hangover, Mullen and Co. came out with all of the necessary energy and effort to beat Arkansas handily. 

Florida put up over 60 points on offense without its best weapon in tight end Kyle Pitts. The only issue UF needs to clean up heading forward is limiting big plays defensively. 

Alabama sits snuggly at No. 1 in both polls, and rightfully so. In a year unlike any other in recent memory, at least something is still normal. 

