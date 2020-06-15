What Are the Florida Gators' Options at the STAR Position in 2020?

As the Florida Gators head into their 2020 campaign, figuring out one of their most important defensive positions, STAR nickel cornerback, will be high on their priority list.

In the Gators defense, the STAR position is essentially an overpowered nickel defensive back. A much more versatile defender, acting as a cornerback, safety or even at times a linebacker. The Gators routinely play the position in their base defense due to the high frequency of the spread offense occurring throughout college football.

Last season, the Gators used several players at the position, including rising redshirt junior defensive back Marco Wilson, rising junior defensive back Trey Dean III and rising junior linebacker Amari Burney. All three players received at least 100+ snaps at the team's STAR position within the Gators defense.

While the team was able to get quality repetitions out of the three primary players, the Gators will likely be in search of a more full-time player, rather than Dean who struggled at times handling the starting position last season. Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke about Dean's involvement and the potential for him to play safety in 2020, shortly prior to when spring football was set to kickoff:

You look at Trey Dean last year. He was more comfortable at some spots than others. We just tried him in spots where we’d never seen him before. Part of that was to try to keep the five best guys on the field and how you’re doing it, but you also have to do it by the way they’re comfortable at those spots. Obviously, he’s a much better player when he’s at spots he’s comfortable in. We’re going to do a lot of that this spring where we find who’s comfortable where and how are the different ways and combinations to always keep our best guys on the field.

Getting the five-best players in the secondary will be difficult next season. The Gators will be fielding a variety of different players, including potentially both starting wide corner spots to go along with their STAR position. While rising sophomore cornerback Kaiir Elam is expected to be the replacement for now-Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson, the team still has moving pieces on the other side and at STAR.

Several players are currently slated to be in a position to compete for a starting spot at STAR. Along with the players already listed above, sophomore defensive back Chester Kimbrough, incoming freshman defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper have potential at the position.

Dec 29, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida Gators safety Amari Burney (30) reacts with defensive lineman Cece Jefferson (96) after sacking Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson (2) (not shown) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Burney

Entering his junior season, Burney, 6-foot-2, 224 pounds, is one of the best options to receive the majority of repetitions at STAR next season. His athleticism, paired with his instinctual ability makes him an ideal fit to be the versatile weapon the Gators are seeking heading into 2020. While he missed five games last year, he worked at STAR during the Orange Bowl and has a clear path to success at the position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Burney played 133 snaps at STAR last season, the third-most of anyone on the year. He was able to accumulate 14 stops at linebacker and STAR, while surrendering 20 receptions on 29 targets and 214 yards (7.4 yards per catch) through the air.

While his coverage stats leave something to be desired, one of his best games in the category came against South Carolina in which he allowed only 17 yards on three receptions while playing 38 snaps at STAR. Playing a full season at one position could do him justice.

Sep 16, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA;Florida Gators cornerback Marco Wilson (3) reacts to Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) as he missed the catch during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Marco Wilson

Wilson, 6-foot-0, 190 pounds, is easily the most experienced player in the Gators' secondary at any cornerback position heading into 2020, even while missing the majority of his sophomore season after an ACL tear, ultimately forcing him to redshirt the year.

Last season, Wilson saw snaps at multiple positions, including STAR. With Dean struggling, Wilson filled in for him later on in the season and ultimately played 199 snaps at the position. As one of the better coverage players on the team last year, Wilson graded out positively in coverage in seven out of the 13 games he played last season.

During the team's Week 14 matchup against the Florida State Seminoles, Wilson surrendered only 23 yards on five receptions primarily playing the STAR position, according to Pro Football Focus. While he may eventually line up opposite of Elam this year, his prospects of playing STAR still loom large.

Sep 21, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Trey Dean III (21) celebrates as he intercepted the ball in the end zone against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Dean III

As stated above, Dean, 6-foot-3, 194 pounds, largely struggled at the STAR position in 2019 and was subsequently replaced by Wilson due to the coaching staff needing a change in the secondary. While it doesn't mean Dean won't be able to return to STAR next season, he is certainly behind the eight-ball in terms of prospective players.

His experience at the position will give him a leg up on more inexperienced players early on, however, a potential position change to safety could suit him nicely. The Gators' coaching staff has not given up on the former four-star defensive back, and Mullen, along with secondary coaches Ron English and Torrian Gray, will certainly have a plan in place for Dean this season.

On the year, Dean surrendered a completion percentage of 72.7%, according to Pro Football Focus.

Dec 30, 2019; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dejon Brissett (89) cannot make a catch in front of Florida Gators defensive back Chester Kimbrough (25) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Chester Kimbrough

The rising sophomore cornerback, Kimbrough, 5-foot-11, 172-pounds, presents an interesting option for the Gators at STAR if he does not end up securing the starting wide cornerback spot opposite of Elam next season. Last year, Kimbrough saw action only at the outside cornerback position, however, he did receive repetitions at STAR in practice shortly prior to the Gators' bowl game, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

In limited action, Kimbrough surrendered only five receptions on 12 targets in 2019. However, we will need more of a sample size to truly assess his ability in coverage. Due to what the STAR position entails, including fantastic run-support, it could be difficult for Kimbrough to adjust to the position if need be at his size.

Tre'Vez Johnson, Ty'Ron Hopper

As two of the least experienced players in the Gators' back-seven, Johnson, an incoming freshman, and Hopper, a rising redshirt freshman, are unlikely to start at the STAR position in 2020,. However, their potential to shift around the team's defense in 2021 and beyond is still something to watch for.

Johnson made a name for himself as a hard-hitting, downhill cornerback and special teamer coming out of high school, which projects well to run support at the STAR position. Hopper, a former defensive back-turned-linebacker, carries elite athleticism and polished coverage skills that could work out well at STAR on passing downs.