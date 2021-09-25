Look: Stephen A. Smith Pays Up to Gators Bet with Tim Tebow

Stephen A. Smith delivered on his bet to wear a Gators tie if they lost by less than three touchdowns to Alabama last Saturday.

Tim Tebow Friday’s with Stephen A. Smith on First Take have been nothing short of electric in the short sample size given.

Prior to the Florida Gators showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide last weekend, the mass consensus of promising sports figures and talking heads was that the Gators were heavy underdogs.

When former UF quarterback — two-time national champion and 2007 Heisman winner — Tebow joined First Take for his weekly debate with ESPN’s megastar, the conversation about the Gators ability to contend with the Tide got heated.

As a result, Tebow bet Smith that is Florida was to lose by less than a three touchdown margin, Smith would have to wear a Florida Gators tie to the show the following Friday.

Tebow would then poke fun at the bet leading up to game time, posting a video of him teaching Smith how to tie a tie.

Ultimately, the Gators made a statement against the Tide, winning three of four quarters, but ultimately fell short by two points. However, that met the three touchdown threshold for Smith to represent the orange and blue on national television.

Smith made true on his promise, but he surely was not happy about it.

“This is a VERY embarrassing day for me, @TimTebow!,” Smith said in a post on social media on Friday.

Following the two-point loss, Smith would run a montage of his takes before the game on his ESPN+ show, captioned “I was wrong.”

On Friday’s episode of First Take, Smith — while continuing to voice his displeasure for having to wear the tie — admitted he was wrong about the Gators, saying “I did not see it coming. They outplayed Alabama for the final three quarters. GatorNation showed up last week. I gotta give props where it’s due.”

