AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Could Stewart Reese be the Gators' Next Jonathan Greenard?

Zach Goodall

Less than two weeks removed from losing freshman offensive tackle Issiah Walker to the transfer portal, the Gators have seemingly erased the short term implications of Walker's move in obtaining the services of former Mississippi State lineman Stewart Reese.

Reese, a graduate transfer, is a versatile three-year starter who has seen time at both right tackle and right guard. The 6-5, 345 lb. Fort Pierce (Fla.) native has previous experience under Gators' head coach Dan Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy, having been recruited to Mississippi State by Florida's current staff and playing under Hevesy for two years.

The odds are, Reese has a good shot at stepping into a starting role whenever football kicks off, given the coronavirus. Two-year starting center Nick Buchanan graduated following the 2019 season, and there is room for improvement across the remainder of the line.

Although Florida will miss the long-term potential that Walker had to offer, Reese can serve as the offensive line's version of BUCK rush end Jonathan Greenard, in a sense.

Given his familiarity of Mullen and Hevesy's system, Reese should have little issue picking up the playbook regardless of which position he plays. Reese enrolled at guard before moving outside for 26 games, then making a transition back to guard in 2019.

Greenard offered the Gators similar experience having played under defensive coordinator Todd Grantham for two years at Louisville. Of course, after transferring as a graduate student last year, Greenard went on to lead the SEC in sacks and tackles for loss with 10 and 16, respectively.

It is obviously yet to be seen if Reese can offer the same type of impact, but he's shown promise. He allowed a career-best eight quarterback pressures across 222 pass-blocking snaps as a redshirt junior, according to Pro Football Focus, equating to a pressure rate of 3.6%. 

That stands ahead of the majority of Florida's starting offensive linemen in 2019, according to PFF. For reference, Reese finishes in front of Richard Gouraige at 3.72%, Stone Forsythe (3.75%), Brett Heggie (4.29%), and Jean Delance (6.02%).

True freshman Ethan White led the pack at 2.52% across 119 pass-blocking snaps. However, the addition of Reese gives Hevesy the option to continue developing White as the sixth offensive lineman until he can cement himself into a starting role in 2021 if he so chooses.

Should Reese continue to find success in pass protection, that should mesh well with the offense Florida ran in 2019 that went through its passing game and quarterback Kyle Trask. Florida's pass protection was solid in 2019, allowing 26 sacks, but there's room for improvement, and Reese can offer that at right guard.

Reese's addition also allows incoming freshmen Joshua Braun, Gerald Mincey, and Richie Leonard IV the chance to develop at a slower pace rather than potentially rush into action. The three, and others such as Michael Tarquin and Kingsley Eguakun, could see occasional playing time but not forced into consistent game pressure this early in their careers.

That much could be seen by Greenard's impact. In the 2019 signing class, Florida obtained the 247Sports Composite's No. 3 weak-side defensive end Khris Bogle and No. 6 outside linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, and neither were forced into bigger roles given Greenard's production, among other veteran pass rushers. The two went onto contribute as they grew accustomed to the speed of the game.

Reese gives Florida multiple options going forward to improve its offensive line play, perhaps best utilized at the right guard position he played in 2019. One avenue the Gators could take would be to move Gouraige outside to left tackle full-time and swing Forsythe to the right side, plug White at left guard, and move Heggie to center as the team's most experienced in-house piece. Reese could also compete with Delance at right tackle head-on.

Either way, Florida appears to have truly rejuvenated its passing game after years of suboptimal play. Reese can help Florida's offense take the next step in that direction while aiding the development of the future of the offensive line. 

The situations aren't completely similar as Greenard replaced an NFL-bound pass rusher at the BUCK rush end position, while Reese isn't directly filling in for Walker. But in hindsight, Florida is probably happy that Greenard filled in for Jachai Polite on the defensive line. 

It will be fair to ask if they will feel the same way about, essentially, trading Walker for Reese via transfer portal transactions.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Demetrius Harvey
Demetrius Harvey

Editor

I think he will fit along perfectly with the Gators' offensive line and I do believe he can be a major difference maker for their offense. Last season, the Gators struggled mightily to get anything done in the run game at times. So often, they resorted to passing the football a lot more than Mullen typically does.

It'll be interesting to see the rest of the offensive line re-shuffling, but I believe you can easily pencil in Stewart at right guard.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Mississippi State OL Stewart Reese Will Transfer to Florida

The Florida Gators have landed a veteran offensive lineman via the NCAA transfer portal.

Zach Goodall

What Crucial NCAA D-I Council Vote Could Mean for Florida Gators

The NCAA D-I council will be meeting on Wednesday to vote on a potential lift of the on-going nation-wide moratorium for on-campus activities.

Demetrius Harvey

Transfer Tapes: Evaluating Florida Gators Running Back Lorenzo Lingard

Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard will play his first season in orange and blue in 2020. What is Florida getting from the former 5-star?

GrahamMarsh_

Donovan McMillon Recaps Virtual UF Visit, Excited About Gators Interest

Pennsylvania safety Donovan McMillon breaks down his UF virtual visit, how is reacting to quarantine, and his plans moving forward in his recruitment.

Donavon Keiser

Warrants Issued for Former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar, Giants' Deandre Baker

According to the Miramar Police Department, a warrant has been issued for both former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar along with New York Giants DB Deandre Baker.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Quarterback Kyle Trask, the Epitome of Dedication

In the days of the NCAA transfer portal, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask presents a unique story of success.

Zach Goodall

by

Demetrius82

Stricklin Suggests Displaced Teams Can Play at University of Florida

Shortly after the Governor of Florida suggested the use of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for pro football teams, Florida AD Scott Stricklin echoed similar sentiments regarding multiple athletic facilities.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators DE Princely Umanmielen Breaks Down Signing-Day Decision

Four-Star defensive end and Gators signee, Princely Umanmielen recently took to YouTube to breakdown his decision to choose Florida over Texas schools.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators' Transfers Lose Stars in New 247Sports Transfer Rankings

247Sports recently updated the way they view transfer rankings, and because of that, several of the Gators' transfers have been rated lower than they were coming out of high school.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Will 2020 Be A Career Year For Gators RB Dameon Pierce?

With Lamical Perine gone to graduation, Florida running back Dameon Pierce will lead the orange and blue backfield in 2020, how will he be?

GrahamMarsh_