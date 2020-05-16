AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Report: Mississippi State OL Stewart Reese Will Transfer to Florida

Zach Goodall

A familiar face for Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators offensive coaching staff, Mississippi State offensive lineman Stewart Reese will transfer to Florida according to Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun. He will be immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer.

247Sports initially reported that Reese had entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 14th.

The 6-5, 345 lb. right guard spent two seasons under Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy at Mississippi State after being recruited by now-Gators' wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales out of Fort Pierce Central High School (Fort Pierce, Fla.). Reese went on to start 37 games for the Bulldogs, primarily at right tackle but recently spending time at right guard.

Reese improved quite a bit as a pass blocker in 2019 compared to his first two seasons, allowing a quarterback pressure on 3.6% of his 222 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. From 2017-18, Reese allowed a quarterback pressure on 5.8% of his 743 pass protection snaps.

AllGators will be completing a scouting report on Reese's game in the coming days.

Beyond Reese's experience playing for Mullen and Hevesy, he is also the brother of redshirt freshman linebacker David Reese. Not to be confused with recently graduated linebacker David Reese II, the younger Reese missed the 2019 season with a torn Achilles.

In landing Reese's services, the Gators can feel much better about their offensive line depth entering the 2020 season - whenever that may begin given the coronavirus. 

Florida lost incoming freshman offensive tackle Issiah Walker to the transfer portal on May 4th, and he has since transferred to Miami. Starting center Nick Buchanan also graduated following the 2019 season.

In order to return to the running game success seen during Mullen's first year as Florida's head coach, the run blocking unit will be expected to step up next year. Reese can push starting right tackle Jean Delance or for the right guard spot, which was manned by Christopher Bleich, Brett Heggie, and Ethan White in 2019. Bleich transferred to Syracuse in the middle of the season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Crucial NCAA D-I Council Vote Could Mean for Florida Gators

The NCAA D-I council will be meeting on Wednesday to vote on a potential lift of the on-going nation-wide moratorium for on-campus activities.

Demetrius Harvey

Transfer Tapes: Evaluating Florida Gators Running Back Lorenzo Lingard

Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard will play his first season in orange and blue in 2020. What is Florida getting from the former 5-star?

GrahamMarsh_

Donovan McMillon Recaps Virtual UF Visit, Excited About Gators Interest

Pennsylvania safety Donovan McMillon breaks down his UF virtual visit, how is reacting to quarantine, and his plans moving forward in his recruitment.

Donavon Keiser

Warrants Issued for Former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar, Giants' Deandre Baker

According to the Miramar Police Department, a warrant has been issued for both former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar along with New York Giants DB Deandre Baker.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Quarterback Kyle Trask, the Epitome of Dedication

In the days of the NCAA transfer portal, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask presents a unique story of success.

Zach Goodall

by

Demetrius82

Stricklin Suggests Displaced Teams Can Play at University of Florida

Shortly after the Governor of Florida suggested the use of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for pro football teams, Florida AD Scott Stricklin echoed similar sentiments regarding multiple athletic facilities.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators DE Princely Umanmielen Breaks Down Signing-Day Decision

Four-Star defensive end and Gators signee, Princely Umanmielen recently took to YouTube to breakdown his decision to choose Florida over Texas schools.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators' Transfers Lose Stars in New 247Sports Transfer Rankings

247Sports recently updated the way they view transfer rankings, and because of that, several of the Gators' transfers have been rated lower than they were coming out of high school.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Will 2020 Be A Career Year For Gators RB Dameon Pierce?

With Lamical Perine gone to graduation, Florida running back Dameon Pierce will lead the orange and blue backfield in 2020, how will he be?

GrahamMarsh_

Florida Gators No. 1 in Baseball America's 2021 Way-Too-Early Rankings

Baseball America believes UF will pick up right where it left off.

Zach Goodall