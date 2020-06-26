AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators' Slaton Named Second-Team Preseason All-American by Sporting News

Demetrius Harvey

One of the Gators' most important pieces along the defensive line heading into the 2020 season, Tedarrell "TJ" Slaton has been named a second-team preseason All-American by Sporting News.

Slaton is slated to be the Gators' starting three-technique this season after the departure of now-Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Adam Shuler, a graduate transfer from the University of Florida who was able to fill a big void in the middle of the Gators' defensive line during the first two seasons of the Dan Mullen era.

Entering the 2020 season, it'll be Slaton to fill the void, and by all accounts, he appears ready.

Last season, Slaton would appear in 12 games, accounting for 29 tackles (12 solos), four tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup. At 6-foot-5, 358 pounds, Slaton is one of the more intimidating players the team has on its defensive line, although his career didn't begin that way.

After being recruited by the Gators in the class of 2017 out of American Heritage High School (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla), the team moved the big man to the offensive line. However, that didn't last very long as he was quickly re-assigned to the defensive line shortly before the start of his freshman season.

Following some ups and downs over the next two seasons, Slaton finally filled in the role he was expected to play and is now ready to become the team's starter at defensive tackle as he enters his senior season. According to Pro Football Focus, Slaton produced 12 total pressures, good for ninth-best on the team and accomplished the fourth-best pass-rushing grade (70.5) among all defensive linemen at Florida last season.

No other Gators players appear on the list. While quarterback Kyle Trask isn't likely to make first or second-team All-American lists over the likes of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence nor Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, many would assume tight end Kyle Pitts would be listed at one of the two slots on the list.

Instead, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth and Miami's Brevin Jordan are listed ahead of Pitts, nowhere to be found on the list. Both Freiermuth and Jordan are expected to be two of the top tight ends in the nation next season, with Freiermuth in a heavily-debated No.1 tight end-conversation.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Has Diwun Black Found a 2021 RB for the Florida Gators?

Florida's 2021 JUCO linebacker commit is hitting the recruiting trail hard, and perhaps found a diamond in the rough for the Gators at a crucial position.

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall

Ranking the Florida Gators Most Important 2020 Offensive Skill Players

The Gators return plenty of starters for the 2020 season. However, skill players on offense have a lot of turnover. Who needs to contribute most?

GrahamMarsh_

Colin Cowherd Bills Florida Gators Football as a Tier-Two Program

The Florida Gators will have a lot to prove this season in year three of the Dan Mullen era as they look to make historical progress to make up for the program's decade lapse.

Demetrius Harvey

by

GatprJohn

CFN: Florida Gators' Kyle Pitts, Trask Among Top-30 Players Entering 2020

The Florida Gators have high expectations entering the 2020 season, and with that come high-profile players getting put under the spotlight such as TE Kyle Pitts and QB Kyle Trask.

Demetrius Harvey

Meeting the Florida Gators 'Elite' Behind-the-Scenes Weapons

SI's AllGators goes behind the scenes to take a look at how the Florida Gators basketball team remains healthy through the year.

Jacquie Franciulli

Scouting Report: Florida Gators 2021 Cornerback Jordan Young

Breaking down the skillset of Florida's newest commit, 2021 cornerback Jordan Young.

Donavon Keiser

Bradley Beal Donates to Gators Facilities: 'I Want to Leave a Legacy'

The Washington Wizards shooting guard will have his name enshrined in Florida's workout facilities.

Zach Goodall

by

TheBeatles

Sources: 11 Florida Gators Student-Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

After a strong start in returning student-athletes to campus, 11 Florida Gators student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators Target DE Dallas Turner

After landing in his top-five, the Florida Gators will hope to secure the services of one of the best defensive ends in the nation, Dallas Turner.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2021 Secondary Haul is Loading Up. Who’s Next?

The Florida Gators went on a defensive back recruiting hot streak last week, but it's hard to believe the team is done addressing the secondary.

Zach Goodall