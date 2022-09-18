College Gameday Heading to Tennessee vs. Florida

ESPN is sending its College Gameday crew to Knoxville, Tenn. for the first time since 2016 in Week 4, ahead of the No. 18 Florida Gators' road opener against the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers.

The contest marks what might be the most highly-anticipated matchup between the Gators and Volunteers in years, a battle between two currently-ranked top 20 teams after UF has defeated UT five years in a row and in 16 of the program's last 17 matchups.

The Volunteers are off to their hottest start since the 2016 season with a 3-0 record, most notably defeating the formerly No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers in overtime in Week 2. Head coach Josh Heupel was recently awarded with a contract extension and a raise as a result of his early success at Tennessee, which was reported on Friday.

The Gators, meanwhile, soared into the top 25 after upsetting formerly No. 7 Utah in Week 1 but have struggled since. UF dropped its first SEC contest of the year, against formerly No. 20 Kentucky in Week 2, and barely hung on to defeat the USF Bulls at home on Saturday night.

College Gameday covered Alabama's Week 2 meeting with Texas in Week 2, but Florida vs. Tennessee will be the show's first SEC-on-SEC contest of the 2022 season.

Florida's matchup with Tennessee is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 PM on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.