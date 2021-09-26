Photo Gallery: Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Our photos from the Florida Gators Week 4 victory over Tennessee.

The Florida Gators got off to a slow start defensively against the Tennesee Volunteers on Saturday night, before their defense pitched a second-half shutout and the offense scored 28 unanswered points en route to a 38-14 victory.

Florida, now owning a 3-1 record, will travel to Lexington, Ky. this week to face the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats at 6 P.M. ET on Saturday.

