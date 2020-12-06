The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From Florida Gators vs. Tennessee

The good, the bad, and the ugly, from the Gators 31-19 victory on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Kings of the East.

Defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 31-19 on Rocky Top, the Florida Gators earned the opportunity to return to the SEC Championship Game to represent the East for the first time since 2016.

Headed to play Alabama in just a few weeks, Florida has endured a three-week span that proves worrisome for their chances to take down the Crimson Tide dynasty in Atlanta.

While the Gators have showcased what they’re capable of throughout the season, an uninspiring performance against the Vols isn’t an ideal tune-up to the program's most important game over the last decade.

Producing some good, some bad, and some ugly against Tennessee, let’s rummage through the Gators outing at Neyland Stadium.

Good: Kyle Trask stays on course for Heisman Trophy

Coming into the matchup with the Volunteers as the leading candidate for the Heisman trophy, Kyle Trask continued his hot streak of performances that have defined him to this point in the season.

Completing over 71% of his passes for 433 yards and four touchdowns, Trask had his way against the Tennessee defense throughout the majority of the game. Finding ways to spread the ball around to a multitude of different receivers both as design and as improvisation, Trask continues to show signs of progression each time he steps onto the field, even if that progression doesn't necessarily show up on the stat sheet.

Despite the Gators inconsistency offensively at points this season, one constant has been the game-by-game performance of the former two-star prospect out of Manvel, Texas.

Having scored their lowest point totals on the season in their past three matchups against Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Tennessee, Trask may not have been spectacular. However, he has still managed the game in a way that significantly aids the Gators to victory.

Throwing for 10 touchdowns and no interceptions over that time span, Trask has led the Gators to an SEC title berth.

Stretching his season totals to 3,243 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just three interceptions with an efficient performance against the Vols, Trask elevated himself above the competition and should sit as the lone candidate atop the Heisman trophy projections.

However, currently regarded as a two-person race with Alabama quarterback Mac Jones—one that will come to a head when the two face off in Atlanta on December 19th—Trask continued to stockpile an impressive resumé to earn the award on Saturday.

Bad: Inconsistency remains a large inhibitor to Gators efficiency

A major focal point for Florida against Tennessee was playing a consistent game from beginning to end. Finding a rhythm and building off that as the game progressed.

However, yet another week's storyline reigns as the Gators' inability to be consistent in any form or fashion. Finding themselves on cruise control for three of the four quarters in nearly every game they have played in the past three to four weeks, the Gators have been living off the offensive explosions of either the second or third quarter.

After only putting up a field goal in the first quarter of play, Florida allowed Tennessee to grab a 7-3 lead with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter.

Finding their rhythm from there and scoring on back to back drives, the Gators looked as if they would run away with the ball game and get back to the prolific offensive powerhouse we saw early in the season.

That was not the case. Scoring just 14 points total after halftime, Florida found a way to keep their streak of 30-plus points per ball game alive but did so with their lowest point total of the season in 31.

With improvements being made defensively—as seen by holding Tennessee to just seven points in the first 45 minutes of the game—Florida is better equipped to win lower-scoring ball games now than they were earlier in the season. But, that shouldn’t deter them from playing at a high level, no matter the opponent.

Given the 55-17 beat down of LSU in Baton Rouge last night, Alabama would agree.

Obviously, style points mean nothing to Florida’s chances at a college football playoff. If they win out, they’re in. However, taking your foot off the gas pedal and perusing their way to a victory week in and week out does not set them up for the inevitable shootout in Atlanta.

At some point, these games that the Gators should win need to be ones that they dominate from start to finish on both sides of the football. The inconsistency is beginning to move from “not a major concern” to “quite worrisome” as they round out the regular season next week against LSU in The Swamp.

Ugly: Jean Delance strengthens case as the weak link of Gators offensive line

The Gators rushing game has been highly inefficient since the start of the 2019 season.

Playing a significant role in that inefficiency was a young and inexperienced offensive line group stepping in to replace four starters that moved on from the program following 2018.

Starting to find a groove nearing the end of last season—that culminated in a big performance on the ground in the Orange Bowl against Virginia—the Florida front five looked to be coming into its own just in time for 2020.

Despite progression from major factors like Stone Forsythe in the offseason, Florida has once again been plagued in the run game; an evident point re-emphasized yesterday with Florida’s 19 combined rushing yards. As a result, the ill-effects are carrying over to the passing game, where teams are starting to drop seven or eight defenders back in coverage with no regard for a possible run presence from the unit.

A large part of this inefficiency is a collective effort. However, if yesterday proved anything, it proved that the Gators front five has a weak link.

That weak link? Right tackle Jean Delance.

Having significant issues in both run blocking and pass protection to this point in the season, Delance has struggled to anchor down the right side of the offensive line for the Florida offense.

Allowing the most pressure by any offensive lineman on the team by far this season, according to PFF, Delance has remained unable to find a firm footing since his transfer from Texas in 2017.

Yesterday, his impact on the game was once again a negative one.

Consistently missing assignments on the edge that allowed multiple free rushers to the quarterback, Delance single-handedly derailed Florida drives, as Tennessee forced Florida behind the chains on multiple occasions.

With Trask being sacked twice and Tennessee recording five tackles for loss on the afternoon, it’s time for Florida to look towards fresh talent at the right tackle spot.

Given the continuous regression of Delance, this is a change that should have been made long ago. However, after yesterday, Delance is no longer just inferior to those playing alongside him on the offensive line; he is a liability.