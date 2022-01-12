Skip to main content

Florida Gators TE Kemore Gamble Enters Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators are losing one of its top tight ends to the transfer portal, tight end Kemore Gamble announced his intentions on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators tight end Kemore Gamble will enter the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Wednesday. Opting to skip the 2022 NFL Draft, Gamble will utilize his final year of eligibility, but just at a different program than the one he joined in 2017.

Gamble, a redshirt senior in 2021, earns an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which enabled all athletes at the D1 level to opt for another free year. Basically - 2020 didn't count.

Gamble began his message on social media by thanking his parents, Keiva, Charles (Peto) and Jerome, among others. He would also thank former Florida head coach Dan Mullen and former Florida TE coach Tim Brewster and Larry Scott along with the training staff.

Read More

"I have a huge opportunity to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. But after lots of prayer and talking with my parents and loved ones, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility," wrote Gamble. 

"As much as it hurts to leave the University of Florida, I feel this is the best decision for me right now. I look forward to the opportunities ahead but I will always be a Florida Gator."

Gamble finishes his career in Gainesville after hauling in 48 receptions for 632 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season would come in 2021 following the departure of TE Kyle Pitts. Gamble was able to collect 31 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns as a result.

Now, at 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, Gamble will take his talents elsewhere, showcasing his skills in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, when he runs out of college football legibility.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Kemore Gamble
Football

Florida Gators TE Kemore Gamble Enters Transfer Portal

just now
Dameon Pierce
Football

Florida Gators 2021 Positional Review: Running Back

2 hours ago
Dameon Pierce Gasparilla
Football

Gators RB Dameon Pierce Officially Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

5 hours ago
Jones Richardson
Football

Gators 2021 Positional Review: Quarterback

21 hours ago
Gators helmet
Football

Report: Florida Gators to Hire Former NY Giants OL Coach Rob Sale

Jan 11, 2022
Elam
Football

Florida CB Kaiir Elam Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Jan 10, 2022
Trevor Etienne 2
Recruiting

RB Trevor Etienne Commits to the Florida Gators

Jan 8, 2022
Desmond Watson
Football

What Second-Year Florida Gators Players Are Set to Breakout in 2022?

Jan 7, 2022