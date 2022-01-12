Florida Gators TE Kemore Gamble Enters Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators are losing one of its top tight ends to the transfer portal, tight end Kemore Gamble announced his intentions on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators tight end Kemore Gamble will enter the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Wednesday. Opting to skip the 2022 NFL Draft, Gamble will utilize his final year of eligibility, but just at a different program than the one he joined in 2017.

Gamble, a redshirt senior in 2021, earns an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which enabled all athletes at the D1 level to opt for another free year. Basically - 2020 didn't count.

Gamble began his message on social media by thanking his parents, Keiva, Charles (Peto) and Jerome, among others. He would also thank former Florida head coach Dan Mullen and former Florida TE coach Tim Brewster and Larry Scott along with the training staff.

"I have a huge opportunity to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. But after lots of prayer and talking with my parents and loved ones, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility," wrote Gamble.

"As much as it hurts to leave the University of Florida, I feel this is the best decision for me right now. I look forward to the opportunities ahead but I will always be a Florida Gator."

Gamble finishes his career in Gainesville after hauling in 48 receptions for 632 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season would come in 2021 following the departure of TE Kyle Pitts. Gamble was able to collect 31 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns as a result.

Now, at 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, Gamble will take his talents elsewhere, showcasing his skills in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, when he runs out of college football legibility.

