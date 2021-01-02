Report: Gators Moving On From Secondary Coaches Torrian Gray, Ron English

The Gators' secondary coaching staff will look much different in 2021 and beyond.

According to a report from 247Sports' Thomas Goldkamp, the Gators will be moving on from secondary coaches, Ron English (safeties) and Torrian Gray (cornerbacks). The two coaches are also no longer listed on UF's Staff Directory.

Goldkamp also reports that it is unlikely defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will be let go, instead expected to return following Florida's disappointing defensive showing this year.

English, 52, originally joined the Gators staff in 2018, moving to Florida from Mississippi State with Mullen. English served with the Bulldogs defensive staff in the same capacity as he has while at Florida. English has been heavily involved in the Gators' recruiting efforts throughout the years.

According to The Athletic's Allan Taylor, English joined Mullen in flying to Seattle (Wa.) in January of 2019 in pursuit of five-star linebacker Sav'ell Smalls. That interaction would become a recruiting violation and eventually placed the Gators staff and Mullen on probation. The probation is set to expire in the spring with the majority of the discipline already accounted for.

Gray, 46, originally joined the program for the second time in 2019, previously serving as the team's defensive backs coach in 2016. Prior to his second stint with the Gators, Gray was the Washington Football Team's defensive backs coach from 2017-18, and earned his stripes with Virginia Tech from 2006-15 as the team's defensive backs coach.

Coaching both Kyle and Kendall Fuller, Gray was thought of as an integral part of both of the now-NFL defensive back's development.

This season, the Gators secondary was under seemingly constant scrutiny as the team allowed 257 passing yards per game, a stat skewed heavily due to a 64-yard game against Kentucky. The Wildcats are an incredibly run-heavy team.

On the year, the Gators secondary allowed four 300+ yard performances, including two 400+ yard performances, against Ole Miss and Alabama.

The Gators will also be deploying plenty of new safeties next year. Safeties Donovan Stiner and Shawn Davis are expected to graduate, however, they are eligible for an extra year of play due to the league's new COVID-19 eligibility provision, and new players should be heavy in the rotation.

At cornerback, Florida will have rising-junior cornerback Kaiir Elam, while looking to replace Marco Wilson who is off to the NFL, declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft last week. The team will make plenty of changes moving forward, especially after the 2021 recruiting class makes its way onto campus.

In the 2021 recruiting class alone, Florida has signed two safeties and two cornerbacks, including premier SIAA All-American cornerback Jason Marshall (Miami Palmetto) and safety out of Miami Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) Corey Collier. The team has also signed Donovan McMillion out of Peters Township (Canonsburg, PA).

Florida was also a favorite to land John Paul II Catholic (Tallahassee, Fla.) safety Terrion Arnold, however, it is unclear as of yet whether or not English leaving the program will have any effect on that. The Gators have already seen one prospective cornerback in Sam McCall de-commit from the team.

The Gators were expected to make plenty of changes following the season on the defensive side of the football, but it seems as though Gray and English's departures are likely the only changes being made to the coaching staff.