Report: Florida Gators CB Elijah Blades No Longer With Team

The No. 20 Florida Gators will be searching for others to step up and provide depth at the cornerback position after Elijah Blades' departure.

Photo credit: Alex Shepherd

According to a report from The Athletic's G. Allan Taylor, transfer cornerback Elijah Blades is no longer with the team after appearing in three games with the Florida Gators this season. He was not dressed on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

A graduate transfer, Blade originally joined the program in early Aug. of this year, and was immediately eligible to play. Blades relocated to UF from Texas A&M, and prior to that was in the junior college ranks.

Prior to his stint at the JUCO levels, however, Blades attempted to join Florida under former Gators head coach Jim McElwain. He explained the decision to join the Gators in August.

"Growing up I was a big Florida fan," Blades told the Stadium and Gale Podcast. "Growing up, I used to watch [quarterback] Tim Tebow, after Tebow all the teams, so I can name really anybody. I was telling everybody 'Florida is DBU,' and I play DB.

"So, they offered me [in high school] and just, it fell into me as my dream school and I felt like it was the right fit for me. I was gonna come in with [former Gators cornerbacks] CJ [Henderson] and Marco [Wilson]. The game plan was to come in, we all were going to play early. So, it was the best fit for me, but, I took a different route. I took the long way, you know?"

Now, Florida will be looking elsewhere for help with its cornerback depth. The team has struggled with injuries at the position to starters Jaydon Hill (torn ACL) and Kaiir Elam (knee). Elam, however, should be back on the field soon while Hill is out for the season.

Blades took the field against FAU, Tennessee and most recently, Kentucky. He posted three tackles and a defended pass with the Gators.

