What Are the Florida Gators Getting in Transfer CB Jadarrius Perkins?

The Florida Gators landed an intriguing defensive back from Missouri via the transfer portal. Jadarrius Perkins out of Hattiesburgh (Ms.)

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

Entering the offseason, the Florida Gators set out to rebuild its entire secondary, not only the personnel side with its players but the coaching staff too.

On Saturday, the team made another effort to add to its arsenal of players by way of landing Missouri transfer cornerback Jadarrius Perkins, who is part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Coming out of high school, Perkins originally committed to the Southen Miss Golden Eagles before decommitting from the program just prior to Early Signing Day in 2018. He would instead take his talents to junior college, enrolling at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, the same junior college that Florida linebacker Diwun Black attended.

Perkins had no shortlist of offers following his two seasons at the junior college level, and his size at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds and athleticism with a 4.42 40-yard dash time, which shows off his speed that matches plenty at the top level of the sport.

With Perkins, the Gators get yet another long cornerback to go with its roster full of them. Currently slated to start this season at Florida are cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Jaydon Hill who are 6-foot-2 and 6-foot, respectively. The Gators also recruited one of the top cornerbacks in the nation this year out of Miami Palmetto, Jason Marshall Jr., who stands at 6-foot, 191 pounds.

“He’s just a bigger body, bigger shoulders, bigger legs,” MGCCC coach Jack Wright told The Dispatch in May of last year.

“He’s the type of corner now that all the big time programs want, because at some point they’re going to try a big athlete out there and try to get you one-on-one, man (coverage) and he’s the type with his body type that really can match up with that.”

Having the ability to match up with any receiver on the gridiron is not a trait many cornerbacks possess. Typically, they'll be tasked with choosing a side, and if the matchup is too much to handle, there will be some help. Perkins has the ability to match up against a bigger receiver, or a quick receiver without the need for much assistance.

Perkins' ability to play in the slot will assist him due to the versatility that the position requires. The Gators play with the STAR position on defense, essentially a hybrid safety/nickel defensive back position.

In two years at MGCC, Perkins totaled 21 solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, an interception and five pass breakups.

Perkins would first be offered by Florida on May 30 of last season, he since received plenty of more offers, including from Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, LSU, Florida State, Oregon and others. After mulling those offers, Perkins opted to attend Missouri and eventually entered the transfer portal shortly following spring on April 29.

Earlier this year the NCAA officially ratified the use of a one-time immediate transfer for all athletes. That means, Perkins ought to be able to play this season for Florida, able to participate in all activities during the fall season.

In all, the Gators are getting a fast and physical corner who already has plenty of experience at least at some level of the collegiate game. While he shouldn't be expected to enter the season as the team's primary cornerback, don't be surprised to see Perkins play some sort of credible role with the Gators in the near future.