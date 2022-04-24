Report: Arizona State WR Transfer Ricky Pearsall to Visit Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are expected to be highly active in the transfer portal over the next couple of months.

Following the conclusion of spring ball, head coach Billy Napier was candid when discussing his desire for the Gators to be active in the transfer portal during the post-spring period.

A position of need that Florida has already begun looking into comes on the outside of the offense at a lackluster wide receiver position.

Arizona State transfer Ricky Pearsall is expected to visit the University of Florida this week, according to Jacob Rudner of 247Sports.

Pearsall, who entered the portal on Thursday, produced at an efficient rate for the Sun Devils last season and would be expected to do the same for Florida.

During his junior season at Arizona State, Pearsall accounted for 48 receptions, 580 yards and four touchdowns to record the best season of his collegiate career.

Serving as the highlighting act of an underperforming wide receiver corps for ASU a season ago, Pearsall recorded the lone 100-yard receiving game of the year when he posted 132 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.

Despite not being utilized at a high volume compared to other teams top pass catchers, Pearsall ended the year as the leading wideout on the team in 2021.

Announcing his entry into the transfer portal on Thursday, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder fits the mold of a plug-and-play wideout that could bring much-needed yards after the catch ability to the slot of Florida’s offense.

He averaged 12.1 yards per reception last season.

As the Gators scour the portal, players with the propensity for explosiveness that win with speed and quickness will be a top priority, especially given the fact the open market isn’t riddled with top-tier wide receivers at the moment.

Pearsall has the potential to be that if he elects to continue his playing career at UF.

