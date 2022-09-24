Florida Gators First Travel Roster Under Billy Napier
Photo: Anthony Richardson and Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd
Florida's first 70-man travel roster has been revealed ahead of UF's first road matchup of the 2022 season and Billy Napier era, with the No. 20 Gators (2-1) taking on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday.
Compiling the inaugural travel roster was a tough task for Napier this week, although in line with his noted depth concerns for the Gators this season, he envisions the challenge becoming more imposing in future seasons.
"You've got to get down to 70. We're limited to 80 at home games. You get a chance to play 70 on the road there," Napier noted on Monday. "So I think where we're at, probably not as big of a deal. Down the road, you get into year two, three, four and you've got a little bit deeper team, that's when it becomes a challenge.
"Special teams depth, that's ultimately the defining factor in those final 15 or so spots. But outside of that, it's pretty simple."
It's worth keeping in mind that Florida ruled five players out of Week 4 on Wednesday: Quarterback Jack Miller III, tight end Arlis Boardingham, offensive tackles Michael Tarquin and David Conner, and long snapper Marco Ortiz. Miller, Tarquin and Ortiz would be expected on the Gators' travel roster if not for their injuries.
You can find the roster broken down position by position below.
Quarterbacks (3)
Anthony Richardson
Jalen Kitna
Kyle Engel
Running back (4)
Nay'Quan Wright
Montrell Johnson
Trevor Etienne
Lorenzo Lingard
Wide receiver (9)
Justin Shorter
Ricky Pearsall
Xzavier Henderson
Trent Whittemore
Ja'Quavion Fraziars
Daejon Reynolds
Ja'Markis Weston
Jordan Pouncey
Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman
Tight end (5)
Keon Zipperer
Dante Zanders
Nick Elksnis
Jonathan Odom
Noah Keeter
Offensive line (10)
Richard Gouraige
Ethan White
Kingsley Eguakun
O'Cyrus Torrence
Austin Barber
Kamryn Waites
Josh Braun
Richie Leonard IV
Jalen Farmer
Jake Slaughter
Defensive line (8)
Gervon Dexter
Princely Umanmielen
Desmond Watson
Tyreak Sapp
Justus Boone
Jalen Lee
Jaelin Humphries
Chris McClellan
BUCK edge rusher (6)
Brenton Cox Jr.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.
David Reese
Lloyd Summerall III
Chief Borders
Jack Pyburn
Linebacker (6)
Ventrell Miller
Amari Burney
Shemar James
Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams
Derek Wingo
Diwun Black
Cornerback (6)
Jason Marshall Jr.
Avery Helm
Jalen Kimber
Devin Moore
Jaydon Hill
Jordan Young
Safety (5)
Rashad Torrence II
Trey Dean III
Donovan McMillon
Kamari Wilson
Miguel Mitchell
STAR (3)
Tre'Vez Johnson
Jadarrius Perkins
Kamar Wilcoxson
Kicker (2)
Adam Mihalek
Trey Smack
Punter (1)
Jeremy Crawshaw
Long snapper (2)
Rocco Underwood
Chase Whitfield
