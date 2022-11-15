Photo: Trent Whittemore; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators fourth-year redshirt sophomore wide receiver Trent Whittemore has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate student, he announced on Monday evening.

Whittemore graduated cum laude with a major in sports management to conclude the 2022 summer semester at UF, meaning he may enter the transfer portal immediately instead of having to wait for the newly-instituted transfer portal window that will open the day after 2022 championship selections are made.

"I've been a Gator for as long as I can remember," Whittemore penned on Monday. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to have played for the University of Florida and earned my degree. Thanks to Coach [Jim] McElwain, coach [Dan] Mullen, and coach [Billy] Napier for their parts in my journey. A special thanks also to coach [Billy] Gonzales, coach [Keary Colbert] and coach [Nick] Savage for all they poured into me.

"Most of all I appreciate the relationships built and time spent with my teammates, It's the friendships and the memories that I will treasure most. With that being said, I have now entered the transfer portal as a graduate student."

A local product of Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz, Whittemore enrolled at Florida as a wide receiver in 2019 after playing safety, cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback in high school.

In glimpses throughout his 2020 and 2021 campaigns, Whittemore showed promise as a possession pass-catcher by compiling 29 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed three-of-four passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns in that stretch.

However, injuries shortened both of those seasons and limited Whittemore to just 17 appearances offensively.

Whittemore was unable to regain his footing upon the arrival of Florida's new coaching staff as it pertains to playing time. He's earned just 47 offensive snaps this season and hauled in four passes for 87 yards along the way.

Whittemore's younger brother Creed, a fellow Buchholz product and at one time former 2023 commit to Florida, flipped his pledge to Mississippi State in October.

His departure marks Florida's fifth since the 2022 season began. Prior to Whittemore, offensive lineman Josh Braun, defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson and long snapper Marco Ortiz announced that they had or planned to enter the portal before the end of the year, while edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. was dismissed from the team in Week 10.

