Gators DB Trey Dean Earns NFL Combine Invitation

It seems that Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III is off to the NFL.

Although he has yet to officially announce his plans for the future, it appears as though Trey Dean III is off to the pros, as the Florida Gators' safety shared on Monday that he has been invited to the 2022 NFL Combine.

Update: Dean deleted a tweet that he had shared with his invitation to the NFL Combine after this story was published. The tweet included a screenshotted email from the NFL, acknowledging that he had been invited to the event.

Dean, a four-year contributor within the Gators' secondary, is certainly a draft candidate given his ample starting experience, size and athleticism, and potential for positional versatility.

Beginning his career at Florida as a cornerback, Dean quickly found himself in the starting lineup due to injuries ahead of him at the position. He performed well enough to earn a full-time starting role as a sophomore, although it was at a new position, that being STAR nickel cornerback.

Dean did not fit the slot corner position nearly as well as he did outside cornerback, which led to another position change entering his junior year. Dean spent most of the 2020 season as a rotational safety before taking on a starting role on the backend in the SEC Championship against Alabama. He held onto the role in 2021, starting 12 games at safety.

Should Dean ultimately accept his invitation and head to the NFL Draft, he'll finish his Gators' career with 174 tackles, four sacks, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, 14 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 50 appearances.

