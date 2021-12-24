Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Watch: Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper Ejected From Gasparilla Bowl

    Florida loses its top playmaker in the Gasparilla Bowl as linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has been ejected.
    One of the most impactful players in the Gasparilla Bowl on either team only took the field for just over a half before his game was over. Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper was ejected early in the third quarter for, as referees deemed it, throwing a punch at a UCF offensive lineman after an extra point attempt. 

    You can watch a replay of the event below.

    Labeling Hopper's action a punch is certainly questionable, as he did not punch the opposing player but did shove him after the play was over. 

    Regardless, Hopper's exit certainly stings a Florida defense that had just given up a lead-changing touchdown. Hopper, who has emerged as a consistent contributor in UF's defense in recent weeks, finished his two and a half quarters with four tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

    Hopper and fellow linebackers Derek Wingo, Jeremiah "Scooby" Williams and Lacedrick Brunson have filled in for typical starters in Ventrell Miller, Jeremiah Moon and Mohamoud Diabate. Miller missed most of the season after injuring his arm, while Moon and Diabate suffered injuries in recent weeks.

    Hopper finishes his 2021 season with 62 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

