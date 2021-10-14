USA Today Predicts Florida Gators 2021 Bowl Game

The Florida Gators could fall well short of expectations this year, perhaps not making a New Year's Six bowl game.

Photo: Dan Mullen; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The No. 20 Florida Gators are falling far short of expectations this season as they are making their way toward their most important matchup of the season against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 30.

With two losses this year, including one to the Kentucky Wildcats, it makes their playoff dreams all but gone, and it could have an impact on the program's ability to make it to a fourth-straight NY6 bowl game.

Since becoming the team's head coach, Dan Mullen has taken Florida to three straight NY6 bowl games, including the Cotton (2020), Orange (2019) and Peach (2018) bowls. This year, the team might not make it, though as it's currently behind both Kentucky and Ole Miss vying for a spot for the SEC.

For this year, the Gators might have to take the lead on one of the next-best bowl games, and according to USA Today's predictions made this week, Florida could see themselves heading to the Citrus Bowl this year against the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans.

In order for Florida to lock itself into an NY6 bowl game, they'll likely have to upset Georgia in two weeks. The issue that lies in front of Florida is that Kentucky doesn't have any more ranked teams on its schedule aside from Georgia.

While the team will have to face off against both Mississippi State and Tennessee, both of those programs have struggled this season. On the other hand, Ole Miss has just No. 13 Texas A&M on its schedule and there isn't much else in the way of competition for the Lane Kiffin-led Rebels.

Without one of the top bowl games in front of them, this season could go down as the most disappointing year in the Mullen era. The next two games for the program will likely be the most important of his tenure, especially if the expectations are going to go up next season.

For now, it appears Florida will play in the next tier of bowl games. It's nothing to scoff at, but considering where many had them playing this year - in the SEC Championship Game, and likely in another NY6 bowl game-, it would certainly be a disappointment.

